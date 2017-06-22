Amazon Echo Show will finally put Alexa’s skills on display

The Amazon Echo Show is being pitched primarily as a device to enable video calls with friends and family and probably a bit of shopping and video streaming. Today the company has introduced some more compelling use cases for the newest Echo.

Amazon revealed Alexa will bring a visual representation of commands, for the first time, in the form of display cards.

So, if you ask her for the weather, or the song that’s currently playing, or your current shopping/to-do lists, you'll get a card to accompany the audio.

Developers who currently use the Alexa Voice Services console will be able to enable the display cards pretty easily, Amazon says.

Elsewhere the company is also announcing deeper integration with a range of home security cameras and baby monitors that will allow Echo Show users to ask for a live feed.

At launch, the feature will support cameras from Amcrest, Arlo, August, EZViz, IC Realtime, Nest and Vivint.

In a press release the company says: “With the new cameras capability, customers can easily access the feed coming from their compatible camera and ask to view the camera. Now, customers can say things like: “Alexa, show me the front door camera,” when they hear someone knocking, or “Alexa, show me the baby’s room,” to make sure the little one has fallen asleep.”

The Amazon Echo Show is currently available for pre-order in the US for the price of $230 (about £180). It'll ship on June 28. No word yet on a UK launch.

