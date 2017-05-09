Amazon's next Echo speaker has been leaking all over the place recently, but the wait appears to be nearly over, with the touchscreen Amazon Echo Show apparently set for an imminent launch.

That's the latest according to AFTVnews, which says that the new Echo device will cost £219.99/€239.99/$229.99, with pre-orders set to go live today (Tuesday May 9) ahead of a June 28 US release date.

Its information was apparently passed on by an anonymous "tipster," who also shared the following image.

So far, so sketchy? The AFTVnews post is backed up by a Wall Street Journal report that pegged US pricing at over $200 and said the Show could be revealed "as early as Tuesday."

Amazon's new Echo Show is widely expected to feature a 7-inch touchscreen above an Alexa-equipped speaker, adding voice and video calling to its existing smart home feature set.

We can't independently verify the above information, but it's all sounding increasingly plausible, with top Twitter leakster @evleaks also backing a new Echo speaker with a touchscreen.

