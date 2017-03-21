Alexa can now hook you up with same-day delivery

The Amazon Echo’s ability to deliver goods to your door in lightning quick time stepped up a notch after it gained Prime Now functionality.

As part of the update, Alexa can now deliver over 10,000 items in the two-hour delivery windows offered up by Prime Now.

To get it working, Amazon Echo owners only need say “Alexa, order [name of product] from Prime Now” and the virtual assistant will make a recommendation from the extensive catalogue.

It also means that Alexa now has the ability to furnish your next party or gathering with fresh booze whilst it's still going on. I’m sure you’ll agree that the ability to order beers, wines and spirits using only your voice has the ability to be fairly entertaining when half cut.

Unfortunately, you can only enjoy that if you’re stateside. Alexa voice shopping through Prime Now is currently available in 30 US cities and certain states are excluded from the alcohol part so be sure to check.

We’re pretty certain it won’t take very long for this to be added to the UK version of Echo, especially because Prime Now is available in several cities over this side of the pond.

Amazon would also do well to get it on board before Google Home gets its long awaited UK release in the near future.

Related: Amazon Echo tips and tricks

Watch: Amazon Echo vs Google Home

What do you use your Amazon Echo for? Let us know in the comments below.