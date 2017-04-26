Amazon's new Echo Look packs a camera, offers fashion tips

Amazon is arguably at the top of the smarthome game at the moment, with its Amazon Echo device proving popular among consumers.

The company already offers two more affordable versions of the smart speaker in the form of the Echo Dot and Echo Tap, and now it's introduced a fourth iteration.

The company has just launched the new Echo Look which comes with a built-in camera to help users track and compare their outfits.

Yes, the latest Alexa-equipped device will help you decide what to wear and provide you with a way of organising your various 'looks'.

The camera-packing Look will take full-length photos and apparently uses “machine learning algorithms with advice from fashion specialists” to help rate your various outfits.

It's also capable of shooting short videos, allowing users to give a little twirl and capture their sartorial choices from all angles.

Users can use voice commands such as "Alexa, take a picture" or "Alexa, take a video" to activate the device, and can store their captured photos and videos in a 'lookbook'.

Along with the camera, the Look comes equipped with a built-in LED light, a microphone, and a base mount which lets you either attach the device to the wall or leave it standing on a dresser or alike.

Amazon has also provided a companion app that includes a Style Check feature that compares two outfits, telling you which is the better choice.

Those that don't want to invest in Amazon's latest Echo-branded gadget can still download the app via the iOS Amazon app under the Programs and Features menu.

As with the standard Echo, the Look will also perform all the usual digital assistant tasks such as reading out news or playing music.

Unfortunately, at this point, the Echo Look seems to be a US-only device, and is available for $199.99 by invitation only, with Amazon Prime Members getting first dibs.

We'll update you in the future with any news of a UK release, so stay tuned.

