Forget the Look, the most advanced Amazon Echo yet could be here next month

The Amazon Echo family might gain yet another member next month, according to one report.

Following the launch of the Echo, the smaller Dot, the portable Tap and the somewhat creepier camera-toting Amazon Echo Look, the firm’s next step could be a smart home device built-in display.

A CNET source says the display will be used for video chats and online shopping.

The device will be announced next month, according to the report, although that timing may change.

Rumours have been circulating for months that both Amazon and Google would seek to add communications nous to its smart speakers. Whether either will get VoIP tech in future iterations remains to be seen.

Google has been pushing forward in its competition with Amazon since the Home speaker went on sale late last year.

The firm recently beat Amazon to multi-account support, even if Alexa Skills still outnumber third-party sources linked to the Google Assistant.

As well as fighting off Google, Amazon could soon be facing competition from Apple.

Reports on Thursday claimed the company is pushing ahead with its Siri-powered smart home speaker with Beats audio technology and AirPlay casting tech.

Could Apple create the smart home speaker to rule them all? Share your thoughts in the comments below.