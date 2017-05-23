Amazon Echo Dot down to just £39 with this offer code

Want to join the smart home revolution but keep putting it off? Perhaps this great Amazon Echo Dot deal can sway you.

Tesco is selling the Amazon Echo Dot for a bargain price of £44, which is down on the usual £49 price tag.

But if you enter the code TDX-GHWP at checkout then you can knock off a further £5, bringing the price down to a very low £39.

Like the Amazon Echo, the Amazon Echo Dot features Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant, which is powered by powerful artificial intelligence software.

The big advantage that the Echo Dot has over the Echo is that it’s much smaller and cheaper, so you can buy several and dot them around your house.

It’s also possible to connect your Dot up to speakers using a 3.5mm stereo cable, or via Bluetooth, which means you can treat the Dot just like an Echo proper. That said, it does boast its own built-in speaker, although it’s not nearly as impressive as the Echo proper.

Once you’re all set up, you’ll be able to access the full suite of Alexa technology, making requests using voice commands. You can find out the weather, have the news read to you, and even make shopping purchases via Amazon.

Amazon has also worked with third-party companies on ‘Skills’. For instance, you can order an Uber taxi or place an order on JustEat for some takeaway, all by talking to the Echo Dot.

We gave the Amazon Echo Dot a 4.5/5 score in our review, praising the device’s small form factor, cheap price, and support for audio output options.

Here’s our verdict, written based on the original £50 review price:

"The original Amazon Echo impressed, and I wasn’t expecting it to be beaten in a matter of weeks by a smaller version. But that’s exactly what’s happened here."

"The Echo Dot is simply a better device than the original Echo. It does everything its big brother does, but offers greater versatility and it costs a third of the price. If you’re after a voice assistant to take control of your home, or even if you’re just curious to take a peek at the future of home automation, this is a no-brainer."

"That lower price also means you might consider buying several Echo Dots and, um, dot them around your home. Having Alexa in every room dramatically increases her usefulness, which just isn't possible with only a single, more expensive unit in one room."

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.