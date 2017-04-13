Alexa devices could finally be as good as the Amazon Echo — here’s why

Amazon’s decision to make Alexa available to third-party hardware makers has led to mass adoption of the voice assistant in a huge range of gadgets.

However, while Alexa is a great personal assistant, Amazon has less control over her effectiveness in terms of voice recognition and audibility when she is used by other tech brands.

Now the company is offering up the hardware and software that makes Alexa so good on the Amazon Echo range.

The Echo uses an array of 7 microphones to create that omnidirectional voice recognition that enables you to be heard from anywhere in the room.

That’s now available as part of a new tool called the Amazon Alexa 7-Mic Far-Field Development Kit

As is Amazon’s custom built voice recognition technology that uses noise reduction, echo cancellation and wake-word tool to ensure Alexa can actually understand what you’re saying rather than simply hear it.

“Since the introduction of Amazon Echo and Echo Dot, device makers have been asking us to provide the technology and tools to enable a far-field Alexa experience for their products,” said Priya Abani, Director, Amazon Alexa.

“With this new reference solution, developers can design products with the same unique 7-mic circular array, beamforming technology, and voice processing software that have made Amazon Echo so popular with customers. It’s never been easier for device makers to integrate Alexa and offer their customers world-class voice experiences.”

It’ll only be available on an invite-only basis to manufacturers including Alexa in their products.

Is this the ticket to Alexa appearing in more and more gadgets? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.