Amazon may have finally solved the nightmare of running out of beer

Amazon has announced a crop of new Dash buttons for UK customers, allowing one-push ordering from a number of leading brands.

The expansion includes the likes of Mentos, Duracell, Glade, Heineken, IAMS, Joseph Joseph, Kiwi, L’Or, Mentos, Mr. Muscle, Perfect Fit, Regina, Scott, Tassimo, Wellman and Wellwoman.

So, if you’re desperate to perform one of those science experiments with Mentos and Coca-Cola, and can’t possibly drag yourself to the shops, Amazon has you covered.

Gratuitous sarcasm aside, the Dash buttons are a great way to stock up on household goods when you’re running low.

Once connected to your local Wi-Fi network, a single push can summon a pre-selected product from that brand, which will immediately be sent out via Prime shipping.

The Dash buttons cost £4.99 each, but come with the same amount in credit for the associated brand.

In announcing the expansion, Amazon has also listed the top Dash buttons since the initiative launched in the UK last year. Andrex is top, while Finish, Ariel, Gillette and Nescafé round out the top five.

We can see that Heineken Dash Button, promising a 24-pack of 330ml cans delivered the next day, will be supplanting those five soon enough.

A button on the fridge you could push when you get down to the last six cans won't go amiss. However, would it be possible to chose something other than Heineken?

Have you been using Amazon's Dash Buttons? Which have you found most useful? Drop us a line in the comments section below.