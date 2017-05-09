Amazon adding live London concerts in latest original content push

Amazon is getting into the live entertainment game with a series of concerts filmed and broadcast exclusively for Prime members.

The new Prime Events shows will feature ‘unique music events in intimate London venues’ and will kick off with Blondie later this month and Alison Moyet in June.

Both events will be filmed at Hackney’s Round Chapel venue in front of just 600 people, and will be broadcast to Prime Video members domestically and internationally at a later date.

Blondie’s show on May 23 will mark the 40th anniversary of the band’s first ever UK performance, while Moyet’s concert on June 12 will be her first London show in three years.

They're not cheap though. The Blondie show is £150 a ticket, while Alison Moyet is £95.

Tickets will go on sale this Thursday at 9am BST from tickets.Amazon.co.uk/Prime-Live-Events.

Other artists tapped to play the Prime Events series include Texas (£75) on June 16 at Porchester Hall, and Katie Melua (£75) who’ll play two nights at Cadogan Hall in Chelsea on June 25/26.

Amazon says more events will be added through the year and you can keep up with them here.

The company's latest move could help distinguish Prime from Netflix's efforts in the original content push.

While Netflix is placing a heavy focus on stand-up comedy specials from the likes of Dave Chapelle, should these London shows go well, Amazon could seek to become the new home of live music, which could also be streamed through Prime Music.

Would you be interested in more live music on Amazon Prime video? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.