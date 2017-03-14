Almost all of the 1.5m Nintendo Switch owners bought Zelda too

The new Nintendo Switch sold 1.5 million units in a little more than a week on sale, according to data publicised on Tuesday.

The figures from SuperDay claimed 500,000 US sales have been supplemented by 360,000 Switch sales in Japan, 85,000 in the UK and 110,000 in France.

GamesIndustry.biz reckons most of these sales would come from the device’s first week on sale, putting Nintendo well on track to hitting its target of 2 million Switch sales by the end of March.

Indeed, it could already be there and preparing to announce the goal has been crushed.

Interestingly, the research firm claimed 89% of early Switch adopters also bought The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

That figure puts Zelda sales at 1.34 million, not counting those shipped for the Wii U console.

However, given how little games are currently available for the Switch, it was a case of buy Zelda or play a host of less illustrious titles until the line up is supplemented by more significant entries.

The challenge for Nintendo is to maintain the early momentum by convincing the wait-and-see crowd that the waiting should end.

The development pipeline isn’t exactly bursting out at the seams right now and and a number of lingering technical issues could be prompting gamers to bide their time despite the Switch’s obvious promise.

Are you giving it a few months before investing in the Switch? Or have you jumped right in and loving life on the new hybrid console? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.