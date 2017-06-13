Alienware upgrades Area 51 PC for 8K applications and ‘mega-tasking’

Alienware has announced a newly refreshed version of its high-end Area 51 gaming PCs, featuring the latest Intel and AMD processors, at E3 2017.

The Dell-owned gaming brand will soon be offering the Alienware Area 51 desktop PC with a choice of either AMD’s new Ryzen Threadripper chips or Intel’s Core X Skylake series of CPUs.

According to Alienware, these two new versions of the flagship PC will be designed for “diehard performance enthusiasts”, and will be geared for “4K, 8K or VR applications”.

“I love arriving at E3 every year to watch fans get blown away by our latest PC gaming innovations and this year is no exception,” said Frank Azor, VP and GM of Alienware.

He continued: “Our fans’ passion for Alienware and our gaming PCs is our lifeblood, and it’s only through our equal passion and commitment in delivering bleeding-edge innovation, design and performance, that we continue to exceed expectations and deliver on their requests.”

Dell will be the official – and exclusive – launch partner for AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper chips loaded on pre-built systems. It promises that we’ll see 16-core Threadripper processors factory-overclocked across all cores, as well as Intel Core i9 processors running at boosted speeds of up to 4.5GHz.

The new PCs, which are said to be “ideal for customers who explode the world of mega-tasking”, will be available starting from next month. The Area 51 Threadripper Edition will be available to order from July 27, while the Intel version will arrive on August 22. Dell says pricing is “to be announced soon”.

What do you think of Alienware’s refreshed Area 51 gaming PC? Let us know in the comments.