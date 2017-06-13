Alienware goes big on peripherals with a new monitor, keyboards and mice

You can now have an entirely Alienware PC gaming setup, with the gaming brand launching its first-ever monitor alongside a mouse and two keyboards.

Let’s start with that monitor. It’s called the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor, and it’s marketed directly at eSports obsessives. The ultra-sleek chassis has a three-legged design, super-thin top, left and right bezel and a 25-inch diagonal size.

Kitted out with a Full HD panel, this screen can refresh at up to 240Hz, which is the highest an LCD panel can manage these days. We’ve already reviewed a couple of monitors using this panel, and while the difference is noticeable, you pay a lot for the privilege. US pricing for the model with AMD FreeSync is $499 (around £470 inc VAT), and an eye-watering $699 (around £660 inc VAT) for G-Sync. That’s a hell of a price to pay for a Full HD monitor, but if you’re absolutely dead set on playing eSports as fast as you can, then this could be a great choice.

There’s two keyboards and mice, too. Alienware hasn’t announced new peripherals for years, so this is a welcome return. The Alienware Advanced (9-button) and Elite (12-button) mice come with 5000dpi and 12,000dpi sensors respectively, and will start at $49 (£45 inc VAT) and $89 (around £84 inc VAT).

The Elite’s killer feature is its semi-modular design. You can add weights to it for a more solid feel, and the grips can be replaced with different materials or button layouts.

The keyboards are called Alienware Advanced and Alienware Pro. Advanced uses KaiHua Brown switches for a clicky feel, and has a strip of RGB LEDs on the front that work with Alienware’s AlienFX lighting software, which currently hooks into around 150 games. Media keys and macro keys are also present and correct.

The Pro, meanwhile, gains RGB key backlighting and a volume roller. The pair are priced at $89 (£84 inc VAT) and $119 (around £112). That’s pretty cheap for full-featured mechanical keyboards.

All these products will start shipping in the US on 13 June. We don’t currently have a UK timeframe, but we imagine it’ll be around the same time.