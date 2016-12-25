Best Amazon Alexa Skills: Your complete guide to all the useful things you can do with Amazon's digital personal assistant, Alexa, on your Echo, Echo Dot, or Echo Tap smart home speaker.

When it first launched for Prime members in the US way back in November 2014, the Amazon Echo boasted a paltry 13 Alexa skills – and we'd have to wait another two years to try it for ourselves here in the UK.

In the meantime, though, Alexa has seriously boosted its smarts and Amazon now says the intelligent helper has more than 3,000 talents.

Yes, Alexa and Echo can do plenty these days, but if you're wondering where to get started, here are the absolute best Alexa skills to install first based on our tests – and a few you might want to avoid.

Note that some skills, such as National Rail and Sky Sports, may be UK-only.

1) TrackR: Find your phone

If you sign up for a TrackR account, you can shout ‘Alexa, find my phone’ and your handset will immediately ring at full volume. It’s properly useful for forgetful people and works a treat.

2) Hive: Control your heating

The Hive skill lets you control the temperature of your house using Alexa – and there's a bit of banter for good measure.

If you turn the heating off when your house is warm, Alexa might comment; and by comment, we mean she’ll say something that comes off as slightly sarcastic.

Still, it saves you the effort of actually having to get up to adjust the temperature.

3) Hue: Control your lights

Your Echo assistant has known how to play nice with Hue lights for a while, but these days you have more mood control options than ever.

Want to make things all sexy? Set up a 'romantic' profile and Alexa will make your bedroom redder than downtown Amsterdam before you can so much as say, "Giggity."

4) Uber: Call for a ride

Uber is a little fiddly to set up with Alexa, but once you've got it sorted, it does feel a little bit like magic.

It took us a couple of attempts to link an Uber account to our Echo, and If you try to just ask for an Uber, Alexa will tell you to ask for it in a specific way.

After you've got the knack though, just say the necessary incantation and a ride will roll up outside your location. Neat.

5) 7-Minute Workout: Get a guide workout

Just say, "Alexa, start 7-minute workout," and shock of all horrors, Alexa will take your candy ass through a 7-minute workout!

If you're unsure of any of the exercises, the app on your phone will show you little pictures of what you should do.

It'd be nice if Alexa was a bit more encouraging, or played some music to help motivate you, but it's pretty good all the same.

6) Spotify: The best for music streaming

Spotify is the best music streaming service around, and with Echo, Premium subscribers can simply shout out what they want to be played, be it a specific artist, mood, playlist and even decade.

It's a no-brainer to enable as soon as you fire up your new smart speaker and, better still, it comes pre-loaded – just enable it as your default music player and you're away.

7) The Guardian: All the latest news

Ask Alexa for the latest news, headlines, podcasts and more with this skill – she'll even read you entire articles if you want.

It's well useful for all those times you want to meditate on how horrible the world is whilst doing the washing up...

8) Sky Sports: Never miss a goal

Getting mad when your team concedes a last minute equaliser has never been easier, as Alexa will feed you back all the latest scores and sport news.

It's available on your snazzzy right out of the box, so all you have to do is ask.

9) National Rail: Get train updates

Gone are the days of having to fiddle with an app to find out Southern's fecked up your commute again.

With Echo, all you'll need to do is chat to Alexa for a breakdown of the latest morning misery. Crying into your porridge? That bit will likely remain a constant.

10) Google Calendar: Never miss a meeting again

Habitually late to – or forget – pretty much everything? Alexa might just be your saviour, as you can ask your Echo to remind you about meetings and other important events

Neglected an anniversary, for example? Combine your reminder with begging Alexa to order some last minute flowers for the ultimate in time-efficient getting out of jail.

And some Alexa Skills to avoid...

: This Alexa 'skill' doesn't even listen to your strumming, it just spits out a generic tone for you to aspire to.

It's worse than even the cheapest digital tuner you could buy, so just avoid.

Just Eat: Alexa claims to be able to repeat any Just Eat order you’ve placed before but, alas, it doesn't work.

According to the instructions, all you have to do is order something via the delivery service, and then you can re-order simply by uttering the correct phrase.

We tried it out, ordering a pizza using a computer like some fossil from the 90s, and then tried to repeat the order with Alexa, who refused to acknowledge we'd ever had a cheesy, greasy 3,000 calorie disc of joy shipped to the front door.

If you look at the user reviews, everyone is having this problem, so while this could be useful one day, it's best left on the backburner for now.

Daily Cat Facts: Just what we all need. Random, poorly researched facts to share on Instagram. Stick to following Kim Kardashian.

