Amazon launches Alexa on new and old Fire tablets

Amazon’s personal assistant, Alexa, is making her way to the new Fire tablets that are being released today, as well as older generations of the dirt-cheap tablet.

In order to get the nifty assistant on your tablet, you’ll have to download an update that will allow you to hold down the home button to summon Alexa. Once that's done, Alexa on Fire tablets should work in a very similar fashion to the way she does on the Amazon Echo speaker.

The personal assistant will be able to open apps, play video, read audiobooks and, most importantly, tell the same jokes she’s become known for with the Echo.

Alexa will be available on the Fire 7 (2017) and Fire HD 8 (2017) that both house a 1.3GHz processor and microSD support up to 256GB. Just as the name suggests, the Fire HD 8 (2017) will trump the Fire 7, boasting an 8-inch screen with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels – as opposed to the 7-inch 600 x 1024-pixel screen of the Fire 7 (2017).

Both of these tablets will cost less than a couple trips to the supermarket with the Fire 7 (2017) coming in at £49.99 and the Fire HD 8 (2017) costing £79.99.

Along with the new tablets that are being released today, Alexa is also making her way to the Fire, Fire HD 10 and previous Fire HD 8 tablets.

Are you going to be picking up either of these new tablets? Let us know in the comments.