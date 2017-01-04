Alexa and Amazon Fire TV coming to a budget TV near you soon

Westinghouse, Element and Seiki brands to come with Amazon Fire TV built-in according to CES 2017 announcement.

Next time you're considering buying a £200 50-inch 4K TV, there might be one more good reason to go for it. Tong Fang Global, which owns three budget TV brands, is baking Amazon Fire TV and Alexa support into future TVs.

The TVs will come in four size, 43-, 50-, 55, and 60-inch, and all support 4K. According to HD Guru, the TVs could go on sale around spring this year.

Amazon Fire TV OS will include an EPG for normal live TV, as well as the usual smart TV delights you get from the Fire TV box or Fire TV Stick.

More importantly, the TVs will come with Alexa Voice Remotes, so you can get what you want using voice alone. The TVs will also hook into the Amazon Echo, so you could potentially turn on your TV to the app or channel of your choice without touching the remote.

That's pretty damn cool and we'll do our best to get hands-on with TVs at the show.