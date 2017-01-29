Alcatel tipped to launch 5 handsets in February – including a modular disco-phone

Alcatel is planning to launch five new smartphones next month, at least according to a fresh online leak.

TCL, who also sells phones under the BlackBerry brand, will be showing off five smartphones at MWC 2017 – Barcelona’s annual technology tradeshow – at the end of February. That’s according to Tech2u.hu, a Hungarian tech blog that we haven’t heard of – so take this report with due caution.

The report describes how at least one of the phones will have modular functionality; apparently, there will be replaceable back covers that can add new features to the phone. Unfortunately, even if this is true, we’re not convinced it’s a very good idea – especially if previous modular efforts like the ill-fated Project Ara and LG G5 are anything to go by.

The bad news is that the report only describes one of the modular backs. The blog describes how one replaceable cover will have an LED array on the back that will glow in tune with music that you’re playing. Hardly revolutionary, but it could woo gadgeteers with a penchant for disco lighting – a sizeable market, we’re sure.

This modular smartphone is also rumoured to feature a 13-megapixel main camera with dual-tone LED flash, plus an unnamed octa-core MediaTek processor.

Alcatel is holding its press conference on February 26, so we don’t have long to wait to find out whether this report is true or a complete hoax. Until then, we’d recommend taking any leaks with a pinch of salt.

We’re expecting plenty of other news out of MWC 2017, mind. As well as new Alcatel wares, TCL will also be formally debuting the BlackBerry Mercury, which it’s releasing as part of a recent licensing agreement with BlackBerry. And not to be outdone, Sony is said to be planning five Sony Xperia phone launches at the show as well. Stay tuned.

What are you hoping to see from MWC 2017? Let us know in the comments.