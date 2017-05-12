Alan Wake is being removed from Steam and Xbox this month

Alan Wake will no longer be available for digital purchase on Steam and Xbox from May 15 due to licensing issues.

Remedy Entertainment announced the news earlier today on Twitter. Alan Wake will only be up for sale until Monday, May 15. The American Nightmares DLC will not be affected by this expiration.

To be more specific, some of the music used in Alan Wake is no longer under license by Remedy Entertainment, making it impossible to continue selling the third-person thriller.

Those who already have Alan Wake in their digital or physical library can continue playing it whenever they like. Achievements will also remain untouched upon May 15.

Starting from tomorrow, the Steam release of Alan Wake and American Nightmares will be available with a 90 percent discount. Xbox owners will unfortunately miss out on this bargain.

Remedy Entertainment has said it hopes to re-license the music used in Alan Wake in the future, but has given no specific timeframe.

Have you played Alan Wake? Let us know in the comments.