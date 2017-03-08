Airbnb could soon help you find a place to live

Airbnb is great for finding a hotel alternative while on holiday, but a report on Wednesday suggested the company wants to help you find your next home.

Bloomberg sources say, the noted start-up is looking to expand into long-term rentals to customers in the United States.

The people familiar with the matter say Airbnb is looking to provide a ‘safer, identify-verified alternative' to sites like Craigslist, which is akin to the UK’s Gumtree.

“Examining different parts of the market is standard operating procedure, and we don’t have any announcements to make,” an Airbnb spokesperson said in response to the report.

Currently the company lists around 3 million lodgings in 65,000 cities around the world. It carries a valuation of around $30 billion.

Airbnb already offers a sublets section that enables properties to be rented on a month-to-month basic, but the feature lacks visibility and requires renters to enter an end-date.

The new venture, if it ever comes to pass, could make it easier for those who don’t know when they’ll be leaving or don’t want to leave at all.

It could also clear up issues surrounding utility bills and internet costs, according to the report.

Have you had largely good experiences with Airbnb? Would you consider renting a property from the firm?