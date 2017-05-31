Agents of Mayhem goes harder, faster and stronger in new trailer

Deep Silver and Volition have released a new trailer for Agents of Mayhem showcasing plenty of heroes, weapons and abilities.

Set to launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on August 18, the spiritual successor to Saints Row is shaping up to be a lot of fun.

Players can switch between a variety of different agents on the fly, each with their own unique weapons and abilities. The same applies to vehicles, all of which can be customised however you like.

You can check out the all new trailer below:

We had a chance to play Agents of Mayhem back in 2016 and it was one of the best games we played at E3 that year.

“It will be interesting to see how Volition can keep the character abilities fresh and stop people from using only a select few characters during any given mission. Similarly, can the developer manage to keep the gameplay varied enough that it doesn't become a hyperactive slog – a trap that, in my opinion at least, Saints Row fell into on a few occasions.”

Does Agents of Mayhem look like something you’d enjoy? Let us know in the comments.