Agents of Mayhem drops a bombshell of heroes in new trailer

The latest trailer for Agents of Mayhem introduces a trio of charming new playable heroes.

Volition’s latest project is coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC on August 18, and it seems we’ll have plenty of characters to play with at launch.

First up is Joule, a beautiful runway model who is also capable of manufacturing an assortment of lethal advanced weaponry. She’s certainly a force to be reckoned with.

Next up is Rama, the world’s leading immunologist who also happens to be an expert when it comes to archery. Her mobility will most definitely come in handy when navigating the open world.

Finally we have Redcard, a football obsessed lunatic with a heart of gold. We played with him in a recent demo, and he’s great for blasting enemies away at close range.

Agents of Mayhem allows you to switch from a trio of unique heroes at any given moment by teleporting them out of battle. It’s a nifty way to mix up different gameplay mechanics while ensuring players don’t get bored.

Are you excited for the spiritual successor to Saints Row? Let us know in the comments.