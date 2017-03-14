Adopt a virtual cucumber on Facebook with this ridiculous Messenger bot

Facebook Messenger bots are generally used to dole out largely useless customer service platitudes like “we value you as a client” and “your package seems to have disappeared” – but that’s all changed with the launch of a quirky new chatbot.

You can now adopt a virtual cucumber on Facebook, thanks to an inventive new Facebook Messenger bot. The aptly named ‘Cucumber Adoption Service’ lets you remotely care for a cucumber that grows over the course of a three-month period – all from the comfort of your armchair.

“For those who prefer to forgo the hustle and bustle of growing a seedling in the dirt, we offer the option of nurturing a sophisticated virtual cucumber,” explains the bot.

The bot gives you an option on how often you’d like updates, with the least intrusive option being ‘once fortnightly’. And as far as caring for the cucumber goes, you can choose from a range of quirky options like playing it music, reading it poetry, and watering it. We’d probably recommend the latter for optimum growth, mind. You can also name it: the TrustedReviews office went with the default choice of Dr Sasquatch Perriwinkle – a fine title indeed.

Click here to adopt a cucumber

Disclaimer: Reading your cucumber a book may not promote effective growth

The bot was actually created by the Hendricks Gin drinks brand, in a bid to promote World Cucumber Day on June 14. But it’s a great example of how Facebook Messenger’s business chat services can be used for fun as well as plain old customer service.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg first debuted Messenger Business way back in 2015, offering companies a way to integrate Messenger as part of their customer support. Facebook’s Messenger Platform service – which allowed the creation of bots – actually launched later on, in April 2016.

The advantage of businesses using Messenger is that because your account is already tied to a Facebook account, your identity is technically confirmed by default. Businesses can also capitalise on the fact that Messenger boasts an impressive one billion-plus monthly active users.

What are you going to name your virtual cucumber? Let us know in the comments.