Adobe Lightroom Mobile update brings RAW HDR photo support

Mobile photographers that make use of Adobe's Lightroom Mobile app have just been gifted with a new update that will allow for even more detailed HDR shooting.

Both Android and iOS users can download the update today, which brings support for capturing full HDR scenes as RAW files.

As the company says in the new app description: "Update your Adobe Photoshop Lightroom for mobile app to unlock superior HDR image processing on your phone. You can then capture, edit and share DSLR-quality images – wherever you are."

Phones have offered HDR capture modes for a while now, but Adobe claims the update to the Lightroom Mobile app will allow for even more detailed HDR images to be shot.

The company says the feature works by capturing three files which are then "aligned, merged, de-ghosted, and tone-mapped" then stitched together, which is standard stuff for creating High Dynamic Range images.

But as Adobe explains, using three photos, instead of the usual two, should result in improved dynamic range.

The RAW element means you'll get a 32-bit file that contains more color information and offers an increased ability to alter the exposure or white balance.

RAW files will use Adobe's own DNG format, and the firm says the new HDR capture mode "lets you achieve a dynamic range on your phone that was previously only possible shooting with a DSLR or mirrorless camera."

Adobe has provided a load of images it says were taken on smartphones using the new HDR shooting capabilities in Lightroom Mobile, which you can see on the blog post.

A photo taken using Adobe Lightroom Mobile's new HDR shooting function

There is a catch, though. Only the latest phones will support this new feature, so you'll have to make sure you have either an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, iPhone 6S or 6S Plus, iPhone SE, Pixel or Pixel XL, or the Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge.

Adobe says it will expand the range of supported handsets in the future, and there's also support for the 9.7-inch iPad Pro for those that are still taking photos with their tablets.

The update is available now, and Android users can download it here, while iOS users will find the update here.

Let us know in the comments if you've tried the new features.