Adguard is the newest must-have extension for Microsoft Edge users

The popular ad-blocking software Adguard is now available as an extension for Windows 10’s Edge browsers.

The ability to add extensions to Edge was finally unleashed with the Windows 10 Anniversary Update last summer.

Related: Windows 10 review

Rival software Adblock wasted no time in releasing its tool as an extension, but it’s taken a few months for the Adguard team to get its ducks in a row.

It’s now available to download from the Windows Store.

Those installing the free tool will be able to disable ad filtering for specific websites, whom you may wish to support.

Users will also be able to filter what is blocked to ensure useful information like search ads make it through.

In a post on the company blog, Arguard wrote: "With Adguard for Edge, you can disable ad filtering for any specific website, block any element on the page, and do other useful stuff (that our users already know of).

"By clicking on "Adguard settings", you can regulate filtering the way you want. Activate filters to select what shall be blocked. Thus, for example, you can enable search ads (which sometimes can be useful), allow protection against spyware and other trackers, remove overload of social buttons (Like, Share and such)."

Are you still using Microsoft Edge? Share your thoughts below.