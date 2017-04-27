Acer’s new Holo 360 degree camera is essentially a smartphone

Acer has announced its entry into the VR video market with a device that’s half 360-degree camera, half smartphone.

During its global press event in New York on Thursday, the company unveiled the Holo 360 - the first 360-degree camera with a built in LTE connection and a built-in touchscreen.

This will give users the ability to upload 360-degree video while on location (best get an unlimited data plan, folks), while also making quick edits on the Android-based touch interface.

It’ll even let you make phone calls… for some peculiar reason.

Related: Samsung Gear 360 4K review

Naturally, there’s built in Wi-Fi and it appears users will be able to share recorded footage to all of the major social networks; at least those that support 360-degree video.

The company did not reveal price, release date or specific details on video resolution, processing power or the Android version it'll run.

The firm also decided not to show display it alongside the other products it unveiled today, so it appears a release might be a way away yet.

When it does arrive, it’ll go head-to-head with Samsung’s Gear 360 camera and, thanks to that connectivity, might just have the edge.

We can’t imagine many folks making those calls though.

Is LTE what 360 cameras need to cross into the mainstream? Share your thoughts in the comments below.