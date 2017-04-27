Acer's new Predator Triton 700 is a bonkers ultra-thin gaming laptop

Acer has pushed its way into the thin gaming laptop market, launching the new Predator Triton 700. At 18.9mm thick, this takes on the likes of the Gigabyte Aero 14 and Razer Blade.

It’s a big launch for Acer, which has been a bit behind the curve with thin and light laptops up until now, but with the Triton 700 the firm is well and truly back with the pack.

While it looks thin, this 15.6-inch laptop is certainly not light, tipping the scales at 2.6kg. It’s certainly not ultra-heavy like the Predator 21 X launched las year, but it’s much heavier than both the Gigabyte Aero 14 and Razer Blade, which weigh under 2kg.

Design highlights include a front-loaded “mechanical” keyboard, a partially-transparent design and, as Acer is at pains to point out, some super-advanced ‘Aeroblade’ fans that churn through 35% more air than Acer’s previous generations of laptop fans.

In terms of specs, Acer has been a little bit coy. There’s top-end 7th-Gen Intel Core processors – we presume quad-core Core i5 and i7s. There’s also Nvidia’s latest 10-series graphics chips, as-yet unnamed. Based on the market, we expect either a GTX 1060 or 1070 on board. Ultra-fast PCIe-based SSDs and ThunderBolt 3 completes the line-up. We’ll update this when we’ve been hands-on.

We've taken a look at the machine and it's mighty impressive if slightly unconventional. The mechanical keyboard is possibly a misnomer; to us it felt like a clicky laptop keyboard, which isn't really a surprise. The see-through touchpad is something we've never seen before, but whether it's practical in the real world remains to be seen. Stay tuned for our full hands-on.

But Acer isn't done with gaming laptops, and it’s launched another thin and light gaming notebook in the form of the Predator Helios 300 (below). Acer hasn't revealed much about the weight and thickness of this machine, but based on its specification we’re looking at another GTX 1060-powered laptop but with a more conventional design than the Triton 700.

There’s also a brand-new Predator X27 monitor that ticks every box you can imagine for screen technology. Expect a 4K panel running at a silky-smooth 144Hz, Nvidia G-Sync tech and 1000-nit HDR. This will work in tandem with Nvidia’s G-Sync HDR technology to produce ridiculous contrast in compatible games.

We'll release more as we get it.