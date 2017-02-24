A touchscreen smartwatch with analogue hands? Well, that’s a new one

There are touchscreen smartwatches with fully digital screens and there are hybrid watches that combine traditional analogue designs with smart tech on the inside.

Now, thanks to little known manufacturer MyKronoz and its ZeTime smartwatch we have the first fully touchscreen smartwatch complete with analogue hands.

The company has managed to make a hole in a TFT touchscreen allowing the hands to sit on top and connect with the watch innards beneath.

It’s certainly a unique approach and we’ll have the opportunity to judge whether the solution is genius or folly when it goes on show at next week’s MWC 2017.

Rather than Android Wear 2.0, the ZeTime runs on a custom built operating system, which has interchangeable faces and offers the ability to view app notifications, incoming calls and control media.

There’s also a heart rate sensor and an accelerometer for fitness and sleep tracking. It’s also waterproof to 30 meters.

The 1.22-inch 240 x 240 display sits within a 44m case, while there’ll be a number of strap options, including leather, silicone and carbon fibre.

The watch will arrive in September for $199 (via Wareable). We’ll be checking it on the show floor at MWC 2017 next week.

