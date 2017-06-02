The Galaxy Note 7 is probably still haunting the nightmares of Samsung executives everywhere, and we thought we'd seen the last of the device as it disappeared with a puff of smoke in September 2016.

But, there appears to life in Samsung's flagship phablet yet, with the oft-rumoured refurbished version of the device appearing on Korean online store Danawa (H/T SamMobile).

Some are calling it the Galaxy Note 7R or Galaxy Note FE (Fan Edition), but at 699,600 Korean won (~£85 ), this puts a rather old phone a fair chunk of cash above excellent affordable options like the £180 Moto G5.

Perhaps more pressing is the safety aspect; hopefully this 'safer' model will be a little less ... explode-y. But, other than a smaller, less hazardous battery, you shouldn't expect much else new with this device.

Very few details have been dropped so far, including which territories will stock the device, but the rumour mill has the device hitting Samsung's native South Korea sometime in June, which would explain why this listing leaked.

At this price point the Note 7R or FE is hard to recommend, given there are loads of great cheap phones you can pick up – and that Samsung's latest flagship effort, the Galaxy S8, is "the best phone around" according to our Mobile Editor Max Parker.

If you're set on getting your hands on the very latest handset in Samsung's Note series, and you have a little patience, we reckon it's best to hold fire and wait for the upcoming Galaxy Note 8, which we believe will feature a larger Infinity Display and will come out later in 2017.

Interested in a refurbished Galaxy Note 7? Let us know why in the comments below.