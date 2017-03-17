A retro Nintendo hip flask is obviously the best way to celebrate St Patrick's Day

St Patrick's Day 2017 is here, and what better way to celebrate than by indulging your not-so-inner nerd with one of these geeked out retro Nintendo hip flasks? Here's six of our favourites.

1) Nerdtendo Gamebooze

Our favourite has to be the limited edition Nerdtendo Gamebooze. It's a bit of a rarity, but can still be had on Amazon UK for a mere £90 – or approximately 20 pints of Guinness in 2017 pub money.

2) Drunk Hunt

For something a bit less punishing on your pocket, Kickstarter alumni Ink Whiskey offers a range of NES themed drinking vessels. Our top pick? This $40 (~£32) Duck Hunt-themed bundle, which comes complete with a bottle opening Zapper Gun!

3) Kegaman

Or if Mega Man is your favourite retro Nintendo game, this $30 (~£24) 'Kegaman' flask/pint glass combo will help you party like it's 1987 again.

4) Fine-Ale Fantasy

The folks at Ink Whiskey are a dab hand at old school Nintendo puns, it seems, and this flask will help you can relive your fondest 'Fine-Ale Fantasy' ($20/~£16) memories over a cheeky nip or two.

5) Zelda 'Hydration Cartridge'

With The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild currently taking the gaming world by storm, cast a glug or two back to the original Zelda with this $20 (~£16) 'hydration cartridge', which comes complete with a straw. It's available from ThinkGeek.

6) BB-8 Tea Set

And while it's not quite in keeping with the retro Nintendo theme, those who prefer supping something softer need look no further than this $25 (~£20) BB-8 tea set. Except, it's currently out of stock – but Star Wars stablemate R2-D2 can be had in a similar form. Hipsters are also free to use these droidtastic tea pots for gin and tonic-related purposes.

May the rivers run green, your Guinness taste smooth and creamy, and pub landlords everywhere enjoy the throes of fiscal ecstasy cashing up tonight!

A very Happy St Patrick's Day from all of us here at TrustedReviews.

Spotted any awesome geeky accessories lately? Share your favourites in the comments below.