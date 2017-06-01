EA teases Need for Speed location in mysterious new image

EA is teasing the location of the 2017 instalment of Need for Speed, posting an image from the game on Twitter.

The shot shows an R34 GT-R in mid-burnout, with a city barely visible in the background. It's worth noting, Need for Speed games don’t take place in real cities, instead they take the likeness of particular cities and relabel them.

Changing the contrast of the image gives a clearer view of the city, with a distinct tower on the right hand side that looks incredibly similar to both the Seattle Space Needle and Stratosphere Tower in Las Vegas.

Either way, the picture should do a lot to build anticipation for the new game, which follows a previous Need for Speed effort from 2015 that drew an unenthusiastic reception.

EA has already confirmed we'll be playing Need for Speed before the end of the year. The final name for the game is likely to be revealed on June 2, at least if another picture posted to the game’s Twitter account is to be believed.

At this point, it remains unclear just when the game will launch, but we're expecting to hear a lot more at E3 2017 which is set to kick off on June 13 in Los Angeles.

Where do you want to see this year's Need for Speed take place? Let us know in the comments.