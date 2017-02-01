2.5 million PlayStation and Xbox players' details stolen by hackers

Hackers have reportedly managed to steal private information relating to 2.5 million PlayStation and Xbox gamers.

The major data breach at two popular gaming forums happened in 2015 but has only just been revealed, and involved personal details such as email addresses, passwords, and IP addresses being stolen.

The unofficial forums Xbox360 ISO and PSP ISO allow users to share and download free and pirated games.

Troy Hunt, owner of the website 'Have I Been Pwned', told the Daily Mail: "Data breaches are often sold via dark websites or within closed trading circles.

"The prevalence of password reuse means that a relatively benign site can hold credentials that unlock far more valuable resources, for example, email or social media accounts."

At this point, it remains unclear who carried out the hack or if the forums were aware of the breaches at the time.

Mark James, IT Security Specialist at ESET, said: “Hacks like these are quite common where data has been stolen and the victims are only finding out months or even years later.

"Scams and phishing attacks will try and use the valuable data to entice even more information from the unsuspecting user; that info is tested, stored and often will be used for identity theft purposes.

"Quite often people using seemingly low security websites don't enforce good password security because it's not a financial target, but all data has a value and will be reused for other purposes.

"Every website should be treated as unique and require different passwords with a mix of usernames if possible.”

If you're concerned that your data may have been stolen you can use the Have I Been Pwned link above to check by typing in your email address.

