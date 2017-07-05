Trending:

Home / News / Laptop News / Video: £15,000 of gaming laptops put to the test in the ultimate face-off

Video: £15,000 of gaming laptops put to the test in the ultimate face-off

by

What happens when you get over £15,000 of laptop in the same room at Trusted Towers? We test them, obviously.

In what we reckon is a world-first, we’ve shipped in Acer’s £9000 Predator 21 X and the Asus ROG GX800VH (a bargain £6500) to find out, once and for all, which of the world’s craziest gaming laptops takes overall honours.

With four GTX 1080s between them, a water-cooling dock, overclockable processors and top-of-the-line screens, this is a fight worth watching.

ROG GX800

ROG GX800

Let us know what you think of this epic computer face-off in the comments below.

Latest Deals From Ebay

  1. ASUS ROG Strix GL553VD 15.6" Gaming Laptop GTX1050 4GB Intel Core i7-7700HQ

    $980.00 View Item

  2. ASUS ROG 17" Gaming Laptop Intel i7-6700HQ 16GB RAM 128GB SSD+1TB HDD 4GB NVIDIA

    $1,139.99 View Item

  4. Asus ROG GL551JW 15.6" FHD i7-4720HQ 500GB GTX 960m 8GB RAM Gaming Laptop Win 10

    $585.00 View Item
comments powered by Disqus