What happens when you get over £15,000 of laptop in the same room at Trusted Towers? We test them, obviously.

In what we reckon is a world-first, we’ve shipped in Acer’s £9000 Predator 21 X and the Asus ROG GX800VH (a bargain £6500) to find out, once and for all, which of the world’s craziest gaming laptops takes overall honours.

With four GTX 1080s between them, a water-cooling dock, overclockable processors and top-of-the-line screens, this is a fight worth watching.

Let us know what you think of this epic computer face-off in the comments below.