10.5-inch iPad Pro vs 12.9-inch iPad Pro: What's the difference between the newly launched 10.5-inch iPad Pro and the refreshed 12.9-inch model? We take a look.

As expected, WWDC has yielded a new iPad Pro. The 10.5-inch tablet arrives alongside a refresh for the 12.9-inch model, as Apple adds new processors and screen tech to its Pro tablets.

But what's the difference between the two, now that Cupertino has gone and added a load of new stuff? Here's all you need to know:

10.5-inch iPad Pro vs 12.9-inch iPad Pro – Design and Hardware

The new iPad Pros come with a thinner bezel to the sides of the screen, making for sleeker-looking tablets. In the case of the smaller model, that means Apple has managed to squeeze a large screen onto a compact body, keeping the weight at 1 pound, or 0.45kg. The larger display means Apple can now show a full-size keyboard on both the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch tablets' screens – though the latter weighs a heftier 1.49 pounds 0.67kg. Both come in Space Gray, Rose Gold, Gold, Silver colour options.

On the hardware side, Apple has included the new A10X Fusion chip in both new iPad Pro models. That means you're getting a six-core CPU that houses a 12-core GPU and results in 30% faster performance over the A9X chip, and 40% better graphical performance.

All that extra processing power should come in handy when powering the new ProMotion technology. The display tech means the new iPad models have double the maximum refresh rate of the previous versions, allowing for a whopping 120Hz. That basically means on-screen movements will look incredibly slick.

The ProMotion tech also means the Apple Pencil, compatible with both models, is now more responsive, with latency down to a very impressive 20ms, which Apple claims is an "industry best". ProMotion will also dynamically adjust the refresh rate depending on what you're looking at, so not only do you get slick on-screen movements, you should get decent energy-saving, too. For instance, if you're looking at a still image, the tablet will drop the refresh rate to save your charge.

Sticking with the display, both new models come with Apple’s brightest iPad display yet, with antireflective coating, making content easier to see indoors and out. There's also True Tone tech onboard to dynamically adjust the white balance of the display, and a wide colour gamut on both models. On the smaller version you'll get a 2224 x1668 resolution at 264 pixels per inch (ppi), while the larger model comes with a 2732 x 2048 resolution at 264ppi.

Battery life on the 10.5-inch model and the 12.9-inch version is around 10 hours. That comes alongside 64GB of internal storage on both iPad Pro sizes – though 256 and 512GB are also available.

The new iPad Pro models both also pack the same 12-megapixel OIS-enabled camera as the iPhone 7. You can capture and edit 4K video, too, and the front-facing camera has also been upgraded to a 7-megapixel sensor with 1080p HD video recording.

Software-wise you'll be getting iOS 10 on both devices, but iOS 11 will be available as a free update later this year when it launches.

Here's a comparison of the two tablets' specs:

10.5-inch iPad Pro 12.9-inch iPad Pro Screen 10.5 inch Retina 12.9-inch Retina Display Resolution 2224x1668 (264ppi) 2732x2048 (264ppi) Aspect Ratio 16:9 16:9 Primary Camera 12MP 12MP Secondary Camera 7MP 7MP Chipset Apple A10X Apple A10X RAM N/A N/A Storage 64/256/512GB 64/256/512GB Battery 10 hours 10 hours Fingerprint Scanner? Yes Yes Headphone Jack? Yes Yes Primary Port Lightning Lightning Iris Scanner? No No Wireless Charging? No No Dimensions 250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1mm 305.7 x 220.6 x 6.9mm Weight 477g 692g Software iOS 10 iOS 10

10.5-inch iPad Pro vs 12.9-inch iPad Pro – Release date and price

The new iPad Pro models are available to buy now, and shipping next week. The 10.5-inch model starts at $649/£619, while the larger 12.9-inch version starts at $799/£769.

10.5-inch iPad Pro vs 12.9-inch iPad Pro – Summary

There's very little difference between the two tablets, The main difference is, of course, screen size, and which you prefer will depend on what kind of work you need the slate for.

But beyond that, both come with the same processor, storage, camera, and software additions, including the ProMotion tech. We'll have more once we've reviewed both tablets.

What do you think of the new iPad Pros? Let us know in the comments.