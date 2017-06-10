Need for Speed: Payback launches on 10 November 2017 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Need for Speed: Payback gameplay impressions

Payback's first gameplay trailer was released at E3, and if you’ve seen that then you’ve seen exactly what I played at EA Play in Los Angeles. You can watch it below:

First, let's go through the key features this game is promising before focusing on my short hands-on experience.

Car customization is at the centre of the entire experience. How you fix and trick-out your ride will determine what events you can compete in and what you’re truly capable of.

Locations in the Fortune Valley environment range from vast canyons, sprawling cities, sandy deserts and mountains. This will all be explored through the eyes (or headlights) of several different characters, too. You can play a variety of challenges and events as Tyler, the Racer; Mac, the Showman; and Jess, the Wheelman.

Intense cop chases are back, and the pigs will do anything to run you down and lock you away thanks to the game's improved AI. Such confrontations can be avoided by choosing from five distinct car classes – Race, Drift, Off-Road, Drag and Runner – which can be upgraded and customised however you see fit.

The five-minute gameplay I played takes place in a desert landscape with small and large highways, loads of dust and not a huge amount more. The mission to chase down a truck that has a valuable hypercar on board is about as simple as things get. Chase objective, destroy enemies, steal car. Very Fast and Furious.

The game itself promises high-stakes heists, challenges and races and lots more, so this mission is but a tiny chunk of what we can expect.

With such a simple objective you’d expect there to be more depth in how you actually go about things. But really it’s standard driving physics that don’t feel all that far away from the Burnout games from more than a decade ago. From the loose drifting, which doesn’t feel hugely challenging, to the crazy takedown manouevres, it’s all very familiar.

The physics encourages frequent use of nitro and the handbrake. Drifting in arcade racers should feel addictive and require a little bit more than simply tapping a button and hoping. The best games make it easy to spin out if you overwork the gas pedal and don’t steer into the slide enough. Here, it feels almost on auto-pilot. I’m not asking for anything close to simulation, I just want a bit more than point-and-shoot drifting.

The other key feature on show here is crashing. And there’s loads of that. In this mission, you’re encouraged to take down black BMW SUVs driven by ‘The House’, which is the gambling-themed gang that you’ll be battling with throughout the game. Like in NFS and Burnout games of yore, simply bash into them at speed and they’ll probably crash and flip over in slow-motion.. Sure, looks cool, no denying that, but when you’re basically invincible and your foes can actually destroy themselves by hitting you, it rather takes the fun out of things. Of the five cars I took out, at least two of them were destroyed by hitting my rear-end.

The witty banter between our three heroes wasn't as annoying as I'd expected, at least, and the gang actually seem quite likable. That sounds like an improvement over the 2015 Need for Speed's fist-pumping pals.

Early impressions

There’s loads more content to come from this game, so it’s too early to judge it beyond the very brief demo I’ve had. I’m optimistic the huge array of content and gameplay modes will flesh the game out no end, but I do hope Ghost Games also tweaks the handling to be a little more engaging.

Below is everything else we know about Payback so far.

Need for Speed: Payback Q&A

We recently had a chance to put some questions to the game's creative director William Ho. Here's what he said.

Compared to the previous game, what are the biggest changes to the game that fans will notice? (In terms of driving physics, graphics, etc.)

Need For Speed Payback builds on the strong foundation established by the last game. Take its iconic cars, deep customization, accessible handling, and gorgeous open world. Then add tons of variety in every way. Day and night lighting. Urban and rural driving. Street and off-road racing. Core Need For Speed events and new action driving missions.

How different are the three characters in terms of gameplay? (Driving style, difficulty, vehicles)

Our trio of outlaw drivers represent different motivations and skills at driving fast. Tyler is the rising star in street racing. Jess is cool under pressure when getting busted isn’t an option. Mac is the gonzo showman who tackles extreme driving. You’ll switch between characters to follow each one’s individual questlines. But there will also be situations in which the three must cooperate to ultimately bring down The House.

How intense do you expect the gambling element of the game to be? Will players be encouraged to lay down everything for a huge risk/reward?

Driving fast is inherently risk/reward. How long can I carry a long drift on a high mountain switchback? Can I save time by playing chicken in oncoming traffic? Is that narrow alleyway a shortcut or a death trap? But that’s not quite enough, is it? Not when this game is set in a gambler’s paradise we call Fortune Valley. We’ll reveal soon how you’ll be able to raise the stakes in Need For Speed Payback.

How do you expect the always-online feature to affect the single player portion?

Need For Speed Payback will not require you to be online to play through the single-player campaign and open world activities. Social competitive features like Autolog Recommendations and Speedlists will, of course, give you many reasons to stay connected.

Does Payback have the same old-school feel as the early Underground games and the 2015 game, or is the series transitioning?

I loved working on those now-classic Need For Speed games at Black Box. I was also a huge fan of the first series of NFS that came out of EA Canada. The thing is that those games live on most vividly in our memories and at retro game meets. Technology, game design, and audience expectations have evolved so much in the last ten, fifteen, twenty years. Personally, I really like those old games, but I really love the new games.

Tonally, the game sounds more serious -- almost like Watch Dogs -- would you say that was an accurate comparison, or is it still more about mad driving skills than ultra-serious plot?

Need For Speed Payback is the result of us looking at our fun driving through an action movie lens. The stakes for driving fast are higher, involving heists, power struggles, and a revenge quest. But the heart of our game is still about driving really fast in hot cars in a gorgeous world. That’s serious fun to me.

How much of a part does collecting items and cars play in the game? Will collecting all the items and parts for cars keep players in the game well after the career mode is over?

We’re setting up a progression system and an economy that lets hardcore fans keep playing, collecting, and building well past the single-player campaign’s end. There’ll be parts to find in the open world, activities to master, street leagues to conquer, friends’ best times to beat, and cars to build and tune to perfection. And that’s before we start talking about online multiplayer.

Does Payback sound like a return to form for Need for Speed? Let us know in the comments below.