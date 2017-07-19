Moto Z2 Play hands-on: King of the Mods?

As a brand, Moto has been going through a tumultuous time, but it's still managed to churn out surprisingly excellent phones. The Moto G5 remains the default choice for anyone wanting to spend less than £200, and last year’s Moto Z Play was only bested in the battery life department by the Lenovo P2. And if my first few hours with the Moto Z2 Play are anything to go by, then Motorola has another winner on its hands.

Unlike the Moto Z Play, which boasted stunning battery life but not much else, the sequel is slimmed down and sleeker. Some will bemoan the trade-off, but considering there remains a beefy 3000mAh cell inside, paired with the highly-efficient Snapdragon 626 CPU, I'd guess the Z2 Play will easily make it through the day.

The Moto Z2 Play feels far more ‘high-end’ than its predecessor, even though it will sell for £379.99 on its release later in the month. Gone is the plastic body, replaced by a metal back and sides with a slightly chamfered edge.

From the back it looks very similar to last year’s Moto Z; it even has the same rather gigantic camera hump, alongside the set of ugly pins that help pair Moto Mods – Motorola’s quirky modular add-ons. It’s a well-built handset that looks nicer than the competing Honor 9 and feels on a par with the pricier OnePlus 5.

In the box is the ‘Style Shell’ – a magnetic back panel that, once attached, rids the phone of its camera bump and provides protection for the pins. It also adds extra thickness and actually makes the device more comfortable to hold, thanks to the curved sides.

JBL's SoundBoost 2

Mod compatibility is nice, but I still struggle to see the long-term success. Alongside the Z2 Play, Motorola is launching a couple of new add-ons. There’s an updated JBL SoundBoost speaker, which sounds the same as the original but is slightly slimmer and smaller, and a Style Shell that includes Qi wireless charging.

In addition, there's a Turbo Boost power pack that should double battery life, and a slightly cheap-feeling game-controller that I'm not sure many folk will actually want. The variety of Mods is a plus, but they’re pricey and would soon become ornaments if you decided to switch to another brand of phone. Why spend £80 on a speaker that works for just one device, when a UE Boom 2 doesn't cost much more and will work with a variety of devices?

The rest of the phone is again impressive for the price. There’s 64GB storage as standard and 4GB of RAM, plus the new Snapdragon 626 CPU that I hope pairs impressive battery life with consistent performance.

The Moto Mod pins aren't pretty

There’s turbo-charging for quickly juicing up the 3000mAh battery, and even though this device is much slimmer than the 2016 model, it hasn't done a Moto Z and ditched the headphone port. The 5.5-inch display is sharp – although, if I'm being picky, colours are slightly muted and the brightness lacks oomph.

Motorola has once again impressed with the software, taking stock Android 7.1.1 and adding some clever additions without turning it into a heavy skin. Like the Huawei P10, you can ditch the on-screen buttons for a number of swipes and gestures across the fingerprint scanner. It takes some adjusting to, but saves some screen space and will become second-nature eventually.

The rear 12-megapixel camera has a decent f/1.7 aperture, and from my short time with it, it does manage to create a nice bokeh effect. However, the lack of optical image stabilisation will likely leave a lot to be desired in low-light situations.

First Impressions

For £379.99, the Moto Z2 Play already appears to be an excellent phone. It looks great, feels nicer than the price suggests, and doesn’t seem to be lacking any major feature. I’m yet to fully be convinced by Moto Mods, and in some ways I wish the Style Shell was just part of the phone. These minor points aside, the Moto Z2 Play could be the new mid-range device to beat.