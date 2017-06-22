Coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2018

Thanks to the controversy surrounding the development of Metal Gear Solid 5 and series creator Hideo Kojima's messy and public divorce from Konami it was hard to get excited about Survive when it was first unveiled last year. After all, the game takes the series in a bizarrely new direction away from its story-driven epic roots, into the overpopulated zombie-shooter territory. But, despite my reservations, after having a go with its first playable build at E3, I'm actually quite excited about Survive.

Related: Assassin's Creed Origins preview

Setting aside the recent politics surrounding Metal Gear, my brief time with Survive showed glimpses of a highly enjoyable MGS-themed survival game. Sitting down with the game’s multiplayer, the early build showed a co-op experience that takes the brilliant gameplay foundation laid down in The Phantom Pain and adds a new survival twist.

Konami has opted to set Survive in an alternative universe to MGS with a story that runs in parallel to Ground Zero's. Following the attack on Motherbase at the end of The Phantom Pain's prologue, Survive sees the remaining members of Big Boss’ unit sucked into a mysterious wormhole, that transports them into a nightmarish apocalyptic reality.

The solo campaign was nowhere to be seen at E3 but the same basic story setup applies to the multiplayer as well. Four elite soldiers must defend a base against endless hordes of the undead. Like in every other survival game, here your character’s loadout is crucial to success. With no classes to choose from, players are tasked with finding weapons and items to kit out their characters. A Konami rep told me items and abilities will actually transfer between single and multiplayer, keeping players motivated to hop between the two.

Related: Crackdown 3 preview

For my demo, Konami set up four very different builds to experiment with. In a nice twist, the start of each game plops you and your teammates into a translucent digital space reminiscent of The Matrix’s iconic digital gun stash. Here, you can test and swap out your gear, fiddle with the controls, or if you’re just as juvenile as I am – try and imprison your teammates by frantically laying metal fencing around them.

Being a survival game, between each wave of zombie attacks, players will be allowed to prepare their defences, building walls, dropping sandboxes or even mounting sentry guns to their surroundings.

Launching into my first match, the game started in a suitably post-apocalyptic looking desert. Players were then directed to carefully approach a nearby base and to set up their team’s generator within it. Sneaking through familiar-feeling dusty trails, I used my bow and arrow to take out the shuffling undead that lurked throughout the desert. With my teammates dispatching other zombies on the way, we soon made it to the outpost making short work of its last few unwelcome inhabitants.

Scouring the buildings within, I discover various bits of ammo and crafting materials. After stocking up, we were told to begin the mission by arming the generator. From here on in, the game played pretty much exactly as you’d expect – like Phantom Pain with survival elements.

Related: Best PS4 games

Surprisingly, it was the ability to lay down fences and prepare defenses that continuously filled me with delight. Picking off the incoming horde with a mix of arrows and my submachine pistol, I found myself getting genuinely distraught whenever they would destroy one of my lovingly created barriers. Placing fences in weird angles, I used my limited resources to build mini holding areas outside the walls, relying on well-placed sentry turrets to help me mow them down. If players manage to survive the wave, the cycle repeats, allowing teams to prep their defences and venture out to gather the risky supply drops.

With this limited time, looting is crucial to keeping the team supplied. While the entire team could go out to quickly seize supplies, my teammates and I preferred to leave players behind to set up defences before the next onslaught. When it was my time to do the supply run, I found myself heading to an outpost littered with fully armoured zombies. With my bullets and arrows harmlessly bouncing off the advancing undead I began to panic.

Sprinting away from the incoming horde, I ran into the corner prepared to meet my maker. While saying my prayers I spotted one of MGS V’s signature walkers. Making a dash for it, I hopped into the two-legged tank, used its cannons to shoot down the advancing zombies and zoomed back to my outpost, just in time to stop the fresh wave breaking through the walls.

Opening impressions

After expecting the worst, I came away pleasantly surprised how well Metal Gear Solid 5 has been transformed into a co-op survival game. Metal Gear Survive doesn’t look to be a complete disaster by any means, and as far as current expectations go that’s definitely a win. With the game now delayed until the start of next year, as a co-op game, it only really has the chance to get better. Ensuring that Survive’s story mode lives up to MGS’ lofty legacy, however, will be a far greater challenge for the team.