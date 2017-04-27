Available September 19 on PS4, Xbox One and PC

It beggars belief that the the last time a new Marvel vs Capcom game was released, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was only one movie old. In 2011, Fate of Two Worlds was very much appealing to a fanbase of Marvel’s comic books and Capcom’s hardcore brawlers. Now, the developer has become acutely aware of the potential for a brand-new audience coming to Infinite, thanks to the overwhelming popularity of the movie franchises. As such, it's made the next installment far more welcoming to newcomers, while maintaining its predecessors’ complexity.

In doing so, it's creating a far more compelling fighter, and potentially the most exciting Capcom brawler in years.

Pre-order Marvel vs Capcom Infinite from Amazon.com

To appeal to this new audience, Capcom is doing two things: simplifying inputs for players, and offering a cinematic experience to create familiarity. The first is shown by reducing match-ups from three-versus-three to two-on-two. Producers Mike Evans and Pete Rosas noted that bouts in previous MvC games tended to get a little convoluted and messy.

In addition, the controls are simpler too, with two kicks and punches instead of three. At first this may appear as “dumbing down”, but in reality, Infinite is as complex as ever. All the flashy moves and intricate combos remain, forming the meat and potatoes of Infinite. However, the basics of each have been simplified for newcomers, too.

Related: Best fighting games

To further help new players get to grips with the fundamentals, Capcom has introduced “universal” commands that work across all characters. The universal combo sees four presses of light punch hit an opponent three times before hurtling them into the air, teeing up a basic chain combo. There’s also a universal input for special moves and combo strings; the latter involves pressing each of the face buttons in turn, culminating in down-plus-triangle, so that players can develop a basic understanding of combo inputs and chains in baby steps.

Of course, there’s a risk that newcomers may become reliant on these simpler inputs; even I found myself defaulting to mashing light punch when I'd run out of known launcher combos for a particular character. But Capcom has accounted for this by limiting how damaging these simple moves are, thereby encouraging players to learn the more devastating movesets.

But the fact that it’s there means that those times in previous games where I simply ran out of moves, or resorted to the same combo chain over and over, no longer happens – and I can now keep a combo going for longer.

Another great thing about Infinite is that, unlike MvC3, there isn’t a sense of picking the wrong character. Granted, there are currently only 14 fighters (Ryu, Chun-Li, Mega Man X, Chris Redfield, Strider Hiryu, Morrigan, Ultron, Hulk, Hawkeye, Captain Marvel, Captain America, Iron Man, Thor and Rocket Raccoon), so as the roster expands there’s greater potential for imbalance. However, each of them currently feels viable, with the idea being about how the team works as a unit, rather than individual selections.

Related: Injustice 2 latest news

In Fate of Two Worlds, a fight could be lost immediately from the character select screen if you didn’t choose three fighters that perfectly complemented each others' strengths and weakness. Reducing matches to two-v-two, alongside the knowledge that I can pick up a brand-new character and already be aware of some of their basic combos without checking the command list, is great.

Another new feature for fights is the Infinity Stones. Infinite will harness the power of the six Infinity Stones to allow players to either compensate for weaknesses or harness strengths of their fighters. There were three to choose from at preview – Time, Space and Power – and all felt incredibly useful and truly affected the dynamic of match-ups.

Each stone has two functions. A press of the L1 button at any time will see the Power Infinity Stone send an enemy flying against the wall, stunning them and creating the opportunity for a combo. Once you’ve sustained enough damage to fill the Infinite Stone meter, pressing L1 and R1 will activate a secondary power – for example, the Space Stone temporarily locks your opponent into a box, limiting their movement on the 2D-plane, which is great for tackling defensive or fast-paced opponents.

As Hawkeye and Captain Marvel against Hulk and Strider, I was overwhelmed by Hulk’s strength and Strider’s speed. Their combos combined brilliantly to keep me pinned in the corner. But with the Power Infinity Stone, I bought precious time and space by sending Hulk flying backwards, allowing me to follow up and chain a combo, tagging in my team-mate and taking 50% of his health.

Related: Best PS4 Games

The Infinity Stones became a key factor in many fights, and add a much greater tactical dynamic to every match-up. Figuring out which stone best works with your duo is key, and sometimes choosing the wrong stone can result in a swift KO.

As Ryu and Chun-Li, I struggled against Ultron and Mega Man X, because I used the Power Infinity Stone thinking it would further accentuate Ryu’s devastating Hadoukens. However, it offered little advantage over the glacial X and aerial threat of Ultron, meaning I struggled mightily in the match to make the most of my moveset. Had I chosen the Time Infinity Stone, I could have zipped around the map using the L1 teleport move it offers, closing the gap on my opponents, unleashing Chun-Li’s devastating kicks to throw Ultron airborne before unleashing an upward Hetsu-Hadouken from Ryu. It’s these sorts of tactics that naturally become part of your thinking even as a novice, and learning is just as much fun as playing this game.

This is the reason I quickly warmed to Infinite; the focus is much more on what a combo or command can do, rather than on how it's done – at least in the beginner stages.

Infinite also focuses on keeping the fight grounded. Previous entries saw combos go higher and longer, to the point where the person on the receiving end became a sky-high spectator. Now, every time a person is tagged in, they run in on the ground, meaning any time you send an opponent flying, you’re going to want to knock them back down to continue the chain. It creates a greater sense of staying in the fight if you’re on the receiving end of a battering, and also makes keeping a combo going a little trickier.

Related: Call of Duty WW2

Finally, I was thrilled to hear that Capcom is at long last implementing a proper story mode into one of its fighters. Although we only got to view a trailer of what’s in store, it’s again a sign that Capcom is capitalising on the cinematic universe fandom – and if it’s anywhere near as good as what Warner Bros offers in Injustice and Injustice 2, we’re in for a treat.

First Impressions

While I’ve struggled to overcome many other fighting games’ steep learning curves, Marvel vs Capcom Infinite felt like a comparative warm embrace. By simplifying how things are done, I was able to focus on doing them properly and in the correct sequences, so I could get better at the game overall.

It felt much easier to chain moves and tag combos in Infinite, but actually doing so successfully and with the correct timing was as tricky as ever. Also, lowering the barrier to entry doesn’t mean you’re not in for an arse-kicking some way down the line, either. Expert brawlers will still be expert brawlers, and going up against some very good players will soon see your weaknesses exploited unless you do some training.

With Capcom finally offering a fully fledged story mode in one of its fighters, there’s far more in which the casual player can invest. For any lapsed fans out there, this feels like the Capcom fighter to buy; but it also maintains its hook for the eSports veterans.