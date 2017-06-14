Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle release date

Kingdom Battle will launch on 29 August for Nintendo Switch.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle gameplay – Hands-on impressions

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle might just be the next best reason to buy a Nintendo Switch. Not only is it one of the most charming strategy games I’ve played, it’s also surprisingly deep. Think of Worms crossed with XCOM, and you're half way there.

Here’s the official word on plot: “The Mushroom Kingdom has been torn apart by a mysterious vortex, transporting the Rabbids into the once-peaceful area, splintering this beloved land. To bring order back to the Kingdom, Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi team up with Rabbids heroes in a journey through four different worlds.”

If you don’t like Rabbids – you’re not alone – but in Kingdom Battle they’re characterised perfectly: both evil and adorable and just a little bit stupid. They are genuinely very funny, no matter what your overall opinion on Rabbids.

Kingdom Battle is a series of tactical encounters split up by an exploration element that tasks you to hunt for coins, pick up weapons and other goodies to kit out your squad. It’s pretty, full of puzzles and familiar characters from the Mario universe.

Peach’s castle, meanwhile, acts as the game’s home base, an ever-changing HQ where you will often return and modify who’s going into battle next. But it’s once you get to the arenas themselves, that’s that the fun really starts.

The encounters see your crew facing up against any number of enemy Rabbids and other, more powerful, non-Rabbid characters. The bunnies are placed onto the map at the start of the game, and whatever your mission objective, they’ll run around and cause huge damage if you’re not careful. The game is turn-based, which means each team completes their moves at the same time before letting their opponent begin. That may sound obvious, but it’s crucial that you think one or two moves ahead when choosing what to do because a character that's been flanked is at real risk of being knocked out.

Each character’s turn consists of three actions: Movement, attack and technique. Without going into excessive detail, even these three actions require a lot of thought about which order you do them in, as each character has different advantages and skills, such as being able to move further, area-effect healing or the chance to inflict fire damage on an enemy.

The levels themselves are mind-bending as well. Not only are they split onto multiple levels (relative height affects weapon accuracy), but they’re littered with cover, some of which explodes of they’re shot, causing massive damage. They’re not linear, either: classic Mario pipes let you flank enemies by transporting you to another part of the battlefield without consuming movement points. They work both ways, though, and the AI will spring surprises if you’re not careful.

In my third battle, up against a deadly Rabbid-controlled Piranha Plant, I came very close to losing all of my characters; both Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Luigi were knocked out in the fight, and only some rather fortuitous gunfire from Mario saved the day. It was genuinely intense, and you’ll need to be on your A-game to get through these levels unscathed.

Early impressions

Kingdom Battle is charming, challenging and funny. Throw in deep, tactical battles, weapon upgrades, unique character skills, even more complex enemies and a (hopefully) long campaign, this is a sure-fire Nintendo Switch hit. The only questions that remain is whether the game can keep the variety up as it wears on.

