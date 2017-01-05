7 Best Lightweight Vacuum Cleaners

Good lightweight vacuum cleaners are surprisingly hard to find. There are plenty around, but many are only light because they're actually rubbish, not by clever design. We've picked out the best we've tested to save you being duped.

How light is 'lightweight'?

This is an important but tricky question to answer. Everyone's view will differ slightly, but we've defined lightweight to be any vacuum cleaner that tips the scales below or around 5kg. While some weigh closer to 2kg or so, we chose 5kg because it's half as much as the heaviest we've tested.

Many top-end uprights and larger cylinder vacuums weigh in the region of 8kg, while one we tested tipped the scales at a faintly ridiculous 9.7kg. Of course, weight doesn't always mean a cleaner that's easy to use or move around, but 5kg or less is light enough for most people to carry.

Corded or cordless?

There's a mixture of corded and cordless in our lightweight vacuum cleaner list, but which should you choose? The cordless models are by far the lightest, so if being as light as possible is all you really care about then a cordless vac is what you need.

But there are couple of things to consider first. All the cordless models are bagless, which means you might prefer a corded model if you suffer from allergies. Moreover, while the best cordless vacuums clean very well, most aren't as powerful as a corded model.

All our full reviews feature visual comparisons, though, so you can see the difference and decide for yourself.

Lightweight Vacuum Cleaners – Recommended

Bosch GL30 Compact All Floor | £80 | 5.3kg | Corded – An effective and cheap vacuum cleaner that's easy to carry. It has a decent 4-litre bag capacity.

Miele Compact C2 Cat & Dog Powerline | £200 | 4.7kg | Corded – An outstanding corded vacuum cleaner that performs in all scenarios and is ideal for pet owners.

Gtech AirRam | £200 | 3.5kg | Cordless – A lightweight cordless upright and super-easy to move around, though it isn't the most versatile.

Vax Air Cordless Lift | £250 | 3.3kg - 5.1kk | Cordless – A hybrid cordless upright and handheld in one – it's a light upright and even lighter handheld. It cleans well and is very versatile.

Dyson V6 Fluffy | £400 | 2.3kg | Cordless – The gold standard of cordless vacuum cleaners – it's very light, versatile and an outstanding cleaner.

Dyson V8 Absolute | £500 | 2.61kg | Cordless – Unrivaled suction power and long run time make this cordless vac an absolute dream – if you can stomach the price tag.

VonHaus 1200Watt Cyclonic | £40 | 3.9kg | Corded – A ridiculously affordable and powerful vacuum that works wonders on carpets.