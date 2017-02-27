LG X Power 2 hands-on: Big battery, but what else?

LG X Power 2 price: TBA

LG X Power 2 release date: TBA

LG is out at MWC 2017 in force, and while the flagship G6 deservedly is getting the majority of the attention, it’s not the only phone the Korean company has unveiled.

The latest entrant in its ‘X-series’ – which focuses on one specific feature per phone – is the Power 2. While the name suggests this would focus on speed, it’s actually all about the battery. The Power 2 boasts a 4,500 mAh battery that pits it directly against the excellent Lenovo P2.

Picking up the LG X Power 2 you can tell it is a phone aimed at the lower end of the market. The overall design might be fairly attractive from a distance, but get closer and things start to fall apart. Considering the likely sub-£200 price I this isn't surprising, but the plastic chassis creaks and there’s an odd gap between the different parts of the body.

The back also looks and feels strange. It shimmers in the light and has a finish that feels odd to the touch.

Considering phones like the Moto G5, Honor 6X and Lenovo P2 are all offering metal bodies for a similar price it feels like LG could have tried a bit harder with the design.

The screen is another area that feels a little bit lacklustre. It’s a big 5.5-inch panel, but it’s restricted to 720p rather than 1080p. 720p can work at smaller screen sizes – the Sony Xperia X Compact for instance – but stretched out its limitations begin to show. Icons are jaggedy, pictures lack detail and even text lacks the smooth finish you’d get on most phones.

Colours also seemed a tad drab, but there was enough brightness to deal with the powerful convention center lights.

One bonus of the lower-res screen is in battery life, and that’s where the LG X Power 2 really should impress.

An LG rep said the 4,500mAh cell should last multiple days before needing to be charged. Lenovo claimed something similar with its P2 – which has a slightly larger 5,100 mAh battery – and it actually managed the feat, so there’s no reason why the LG X Power can’t match it.

The use of MediaTek MT7650 CPU, according to LG, will also help the phone's battery life. I haven’t had any experience with this chip, so it’s hard to judge exactly how well it’ll perform. I’ll do our usual suite of benchmarking tests when we get the final version in for review. There’s also 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD. I’d heavily suggest investing in microSD if you plan on getting this phone, as 16GB is very limiting if you plan on using this as a photo and media machine.

A busy convention center isn’t the ideal spot to test out a phone camera, but the 13-megapixel rear camera seemed ok at quickly snapping a shot. The app was quick to start and focusing didn’t take an age, but I’ll need plenty more time with the phone before I can really judge its optics. There’s also a wide-angle front-facing 5MP camera, which should be good for cramming lots of grins into a picture.

LG X Power 2 opening impressions

If long battery-life is your biggest desire in a phone, then the LG X Power 2 could very well be for you. But, the price has got to be right. Too close to £200 and the Lenovo P2 becomes a rival almost too big to overcome.