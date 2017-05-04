Kobo Aura H2O (2017) hands-on: A true Kindle rival?

Like tablets, ereaders have seen minimal innovation in the past few years. Amazon seems to have settled on its Kindle lineup and there isn’t much in the way of competition. Aside from Kobo, that is, which has been churning out some rather decent ereaders of late.

I was a huge fan of the Kobo Aura One and the older Aura H2O, and the new Kobo Aura H2O (2017) adopts many of the features that made those previous models so good. Although the Aura H2O (2017) doesn't present a huge step-forward for e-readers, in my short time with it, it certainly appears to be a viable rival to both the Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Voyage.

Kobo’s industrial design edges on being more durable than stylish – which, for a device that's is likely to spend much of its time being thrown into a bag alongside other items, isn’t the worst thing. The black plastic body is strong and well built, while the dimpled rear is grippy if a little basic.

As the name suggests, the Aura H2O is water-resistant. This is a feature I've been calling Amazon to add to its Kindles for some time now, and one that seems an obvious choice for a device that’s likely to be used in the bath or around the pool on a holiday. Kobo says the Aura H2O will happily survive a dunk in 2 metres of water for up to 30 minutes.

Another feature the Auro H2O has over the entire Kindle line is its screen size. The 6.8-inch display in this device is nearly an inch bigger than any Kindle, and it does make for a much roomier reading experience. It’s sharp too, with a 256ppi resolution for crisp text in books and detailed pictures in comics. I still don’t think the backlight is as bright or as evenly spread as the Kindle Voyage, with the corners noticeably brighter than the middle, but it nevertheless does a good job for those nighttime reading sessions where you don't want to disturb your partner.

On the other hand, the more generous screen size does make for a device whose overall size is larger than a Kindle, and due to its width it’s probably more suited to those who prefer holding their device with two hands rather than one. It also isn't of a size that will slip into your back pocket – something I do actually find myself doing with the Kindle Voyage. Still, it’s light enough (210g) to not add much weight to a bag and comfy enough to hold for extended periods.

Kobo has added another trick to the display: a ComfortLight Pro mode that dims the backlight according to the surroundings and limits the blue hues emitted at night. It’s similar to Night Shift on an iPhone; the feature made a notable difference to eye comfort when I was using the Kobo Aura One, so it’s nice to see it here too.

On the inside of the Kobo Aura H2O (2017) you'll find a 1GHz processor and 8GB of storage, both of which are ample for an ereader. The UI is quick to load and display content, and the same can be said for skipping pages when you’re in a book. I don’t like the complete lack of physical page-switching buttons, but at least the screen is responsive.

Kobo’s software seems just a slick as it was on the Aura One – and, personally, I think it’s better than the Kindle UI. A greater number of items are visible at once and it’s easier to jump into a specific book, plus there's integration with Pocket and Adobe Digital Editions. There’s support for EPUB files, too, so you’re not restricted to the Kobo book store.

My biggest initial concern about the new H2O is the battery life, however, which is stated to be a mere week. In a device such as this, I’ve become used to this figure being closer to a month (at least), so having to charge it every few days is disappointing.

First Impressions

The updated Kobo Aura H2O is slimmer and faster than the older model, and in making these changes is able to take the fight to the Kindle Paperwhite and Voyage. The screen is sharp, the design rugged and I'm a huge fan of the water-resistance.

However, with the battery lasting only a week, heavier readers might be put off.