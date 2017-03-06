KEF EGG review

What is the KEF EGG?

Billed as the "ultimate all rounder", the KEF EGG is a wireless desktop speaker system for PCs, TVs and Bluetooth devices. With a built-in amp and DAC, it’s a plug-and-play solution that leaves minimal clutter in its wake. But the main talking point is the iconic egg-shaped design, which harks back to previous KEF 5.1 systems such as the superb KHT2005.

KEF EGG – Design and Connections

These gorgeous speakers are adorned in a silky Pure White matte finish. If that’s not your bag then they're also available in two other colours: Gloss Black and Frosted Blue.

The alluring curves and attractive cloth grille are pure eye candy, while the compact enclosures take up minimal space on the desktop. The sloping stem connecting the main body to the sturdy base is a lovely touch.

Build quality is impressive. The weighty speakers stand firm when placed on a tabletop, with rubber pads on the bottom providing excellent grip. You won’t hear us quibbling over that £350 price tag any time soon.

The right speaker houses the electronics and amplification, passing the signals to the left speaker through a cable. That means all the connections are found on the right speaker base, including a mini-USB port for laptops and a 3.5mm output for those who want to add an external subwoofer.

On the side, meanwhile, is a combined optical/analogue 3.5mm input, hidden under a rubber cover. It lets you connect your TV and use the EGG as a soundbar alternative, or hook up non-Bluetooth portable devices.

We’re sure there’s a good reason why this was separated from the other sockets, but it’s a little clumsy and ruins the aesthetic when you have a cable protruding out of the side.

Four buttons on top of the base control volume, input selection and power, and click decisively when pressed. There’s also a small LED that glows blue for Bluetooth, yellow for USB, purple for optical and green for the analogue input.

KEF EGG – Features

With some effort you can pull off the speaker grilles and uncover KEF’s renowned UniQ driver array, which sees a 19mm aluminium dome tweeter placed in the middle of a 115mm aluminium mid/bass driver.

A "tangerine" waveguide in front of the tweeter helps widen the drivers’ dispersion, allowing you to enjoy the same sound quality wherever you sit. The tweeter is vented to keep high pressure from building up behind it.

The EGG system boasts Bluetooth 4.0 with aptX support, while the USB connection supports hi-res audio up to 96kHz/24-bit.

KEF EGG – Operation

Up-close control is nice and easy: just press the input key to toggle through the four inputs. You also get a superb little remote with curved edges and a minimal array of buttons.

These include track-skip keys and pause buttons – which sadly didn’t work with our iPod nano 7G. Still, it’s good to see KEF putting some effort into the remote, rather than opting for an off-the-peg credit card zapper.

Bluetooth pairing is hassle-free, likewise the USB connection, which involves selecting the KEF as the output device in your PC/MAC’s sound settings.

KEF EGG – Performance

Well balanced, articulate and easy on the ear, the KEF is a delightful performer. It tickles out plenty of top-end detail, while the solid mid-range and bass gel everything together.

What’s most impressive is how the UniQ drivers project music as a seamless, cohesive whole. It’s perfectly balanced, never allowing one frequency band to overpower another – every element is granted the space and time to make itself heard. That’s testament to the KEF’s impressive transparency.

And unlike some systems that require a particular listening angle to sound their best (naming no names Eclipse TD-M1), the KEF’s soundfield is more forgiving.

The sound stays focused and consistent from any position. You can happily move your head while sitting at a desk, or wander round the room, without any change in tonal balance.

Its wide, spacious soundfield is populated by airy detail, full-bodied voices and natural-sounding instruments. The level of clarity is stunning, laying bare the vocal nuances and intricate percussion in Nia Andrews’ "From Here".

Play "Electrified" by Sam Wills and the KEF’s biting top-end makes the syncopated rhythm nice and snappy, while the taut synth bassline adds head-nodding momentum. It’s a lively, engaging performance.

Rigged up to a TV, the system blasts out movies with similar gusto. Deep bass brings extra drama and gravitas to action scenes, while the robust mid-range and incisive treble helps to project dialogue and effects clearly.

You shouldn’t expect massive neighbour-bothering bass notes, but there’s more than enough depth and punch to satisfy. Overall, there really isn’t anything negative to say about the KEF EGG system – it’s simply a cracking listen.

Should I buy the KEF EGG?

If you’re in the market for a stylish, versatile and great-sounding desktop system, then the KEF EGG deserves a place in your basket.

Its distinctive design is a huge part of the appeal, but it isn't just a pretty face – KEF’s tried-and-trusted UniQ drivers deliver an immersive, well balanced sound that maintains its quality from any position, giving you plenty of placement flexibility.

There’s bags of detail, terrific vocal reproduction and solid bass to boot. It’s also easy to use and offers a decent range of connections, despite putting the optical input in a weird place. When the only serious grumble concerns socketry placement, you know you’re onto a winner.

Verdict

KEF conjures up a cracking desktop system with a striking design, ample connectivity and seamless, immersive sound from any source. Stick one in your basket.