Hands-on with the new iPad Pro 10.5

Apple already has the high-end tablet market sewn up tight, and the new iPad Pro 10.5 just reaffirms its dominance in the category. This latest iPad Pro might feel familiar, but there’s a heap of changes that could easily make this the best tablet you can buy.

I have to talk first about the new display. First off, the new 10.5-inch screen size does mean the tablet is slightly bigger than the outgoing 9.7-inch Pro, but due to the bezel being slimmer on either side of the display, it feels about the same proportions in your hand. Importantly, Apple says you’re getting 20% more screen real estate, and this makes a noticeable – if not huge – difference to just about everything. It also boasts the same TrueTone tech of last year’s model, so it changes the colour temperature of the screen depending on your surroundings.

But the reason why I've barely put this iPad Pro down is the new ProMotion tech that powers the Retina display. Previous iPads ran at 60Hz, which meant the screen refreshed 60 times a second. On the new iPad Pro, the screen is 120Hz, which means it refreshes twice as often. The effect is obvious even on the setup screens; everything is so smooth, so fluid that it almost doesn’t feel like you’re touching the screen.

The real power of ProMotion, though, is how it cleverly adapts the refresh rate of the screen depending on what you’re doing. Movies generally display at a lower Hz, but if you’re drawing you’ll want closer to 120Hz to remove any perceivable input lag. The iPad Pro will shift depending on what you’re doing, saving battery life in the process, and it works like a charm. It can even run at two different speeds if you’re in split view, keeping it at 120Hz in the Notes app and lower it in the Video player.

ProMotion also aids the Apple Pencil, and it means the now two-year-old stylus doesn’t need to be replaced. Apple claims it has lowered the latency to just 20ms, but I can see no lag at all between writing and the scribbles appearing on the display.

The fast refresh rate is made possible by the new A10X Fusion CPU, which has an extra core compared to the version powering the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. This new CPU is probably overkill at this point, and I haven’t run into any issues at all with apps, even intensives ones like the new Affinity photo editor. I can shoot a few minutes of 4K footage with the camera, edit it in native resolution and export it through iMovies with ease. The RAM has been upped to 4GB – the same as on the larger 12.9-inch iPad, but the 9.7-incher was stuck with 2GB – and this should help with more intensive multitasking.

So it’s super-fast and has a beautiful screen, but I don’t think the iPad Pro 10.5 will really come into its own until iOS 11 lands later in the year. iOS 11 is almost exclusively aimed at making the iPad more of a laptop replacement, with a macOS-style dock and proper file system. It also improves multitasking and lets you drag and drop content from one app to another with a neat multi-finger gesture. It’s a shame iOS 11 isn’t launching alongside the iPad Pro 10.5, as it makes it a much more interesting prospect, but there is at least a public beta coming later in June.

The fantastic four-speaker arrangement – two on the top, two on the bottom – is still here, and the TouchID fingerprint sensor has been bumped to the faster version that’s found on the latest iPhones and the MacBook Pro. Unlike the iPhone 7, though, it’s still an actual button without any of the fancy haptic feedback. There’s also no implementation of 3D Touch here, which is a shame but hardly a dealbreaker.

Apple still isn’t including the Apple Pencil nor the Smart Keyboard with the iPad, and while it does now support fast charging through a USB-C adapter, that extra also isn't included in the box. The Apple Pencil remains my favourite stylus for both drawing and note taking, but I still find the Smart Keyboard cramped and uncomfortable to type on for extended periods of time.

First Impressions

Starting at more than £600/$600, the iPad Pro 10.5 is pricey, but you’re paying for an impressive array of features that simply isn’t available anywhere else. The screen is sublime, there’s more power than you’ll need, and with iOS 11 we’re finally getting a tablet OS that might help make this the primary device for a lot of people.