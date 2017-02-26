Huawei Watch 2 Sport and Classic hands-on: Two smartwatches with sports tracking and Android Wear 2.0 at their hearts

Huawei Watch 2 and Classic release date: March 2017

Huawei Watch 2 price: Classic 4G model €379, non-4G €329. Classic model €399.

Huawei has updated its Android Wear smartwatch and, following in the footsteps of LG, it’s broken it off into two distinct models: the Huawei Watch 2 Sport and Huawei Watch 2 Classic.

But, unlike LG’s efforts, there’s far fewer differences between the two models, save for the obvious design deviations. The standard model, as you would expect, is geared more towards a workout, whereas the Classic apes traditional watch designs. As such, their constructions are very different.

The standard model uses a thermoplastic case, with ceramic bezel, and interchangeable silicone straps that will endure the sweat of your workout. The Classic, on the other hand, uses stainless steel and leather strap options. This also makes the Classic a tad heavier at 60.5g to the Sport’s 57g.

Both models have a 1.2-inch AMOLED 390 x 390 display, which looked bright and vibrant. At 45 x 48.3 x 12.6mm, the Sport model is still quite chunky, but no worse than rivals like the LG Watch Sport or New Balance RunIQ I happened to be wearing at the time.

The big difference between models is the standard, non-Classic is the only one that has built-in 4G as an option. It’ll therefore be the model of choice for those looking to leave their phone at home, such as when going for a run.

Both models do feature GPS and a heart rate sensor, however, and both have fitness elements at their core. You can expect real-time guidance during runs, as well as guided segments. The bottom crown button is a shortcut to quick start workouts, and there are cardio and fat-burning routines accessible right from your wrist.

Post-run and you’ll get analysis such as your VO2 maximum, training effect and the recovery time needed, features I saw with the Huawei Fit. Like the Fit, there’s also training plans you can access, such as building up towards a marathon. This will let you know what you need to do each day, whether that be add some distance to your run or have a recovery day.

The only slight disappointment is the IP68 water resistance rating, which should mean it can survive depths of 1.5m for 30 minutes. However, the Huawei representative I spoke to actually recommended not taking the watch swimming.

In terms of battery life, there’s a 420mAh battery. Huawei says this should be good for about 2 days of use, or 10 hours of working out with heart rate monitoring and GPS. Intriguingly, there’s an ultra power saving mode that displays the time but also the steps you’ve taken, again re-affirming its fitness credentials. This will last an impressive 25 days before needing a charge.

As a jab at LG, both the standard and the Classic feature NFC, so there’s Android Pay on both models. Disappointingly, NFC was omitted from the LG Watch Style model.

Both the models run on Android Wear 2.0, so this brings with it all the usual benefits of the updated OS. This will also make much better use of the built-in LTE if you opt for that model, especially with the independent apps that can run directly from the watch. Google Assistant will also make an appearance.

First Impressions

I’m really impressed that Huawei hasn’t gimped the Classic model, which was one of my disappointments with LG’s two new Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches. Although it is more expensive. Unsurprisingly with how things are going in the smartwatch world, there’s a big emphasis on the fitness tracking side.

Considering there was a decent amount I liked about the Huawei Fit, it’s reassuring to see they’ve been applied to the new Huawei Watch 2 smartwatches. The designs are still a little chunky for my liking, but there’s no shortage of sensors being crammed in and they are lighter than rivals. I’m excited to see how these perform when I get to wear them day-to-day, but so far they are smartwatches to keep an eye on.