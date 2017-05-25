How to download and install Kodi on a Fire TV Stick

How to install Kodi on the Amazon Fire TV Stick: All you need to know to download and install the latest version of the Kodi software on your new Amazon streaming device.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick and Amazon Fire TV are two of the best streaming devices for Kodi. That's particularly true if you also want a slick media streamer for Netflix or Amazon Prime Instant Video. The downside is Amazon uses its own app store for its Fire TV range of products, and Kodi is not one of the supported apps.

Fortunately, you can sideload Kodi onto both devices. It used to be trivial to do this using ES File Explorer from the Fire TV directly. Sadly, updates to the Kodi download site mean this method doesn't work reliably, as it's exceptionally hard to select the right option.

Instead, why not use our more reliable method for installing Kodi? You'll need to have a PC connected to the same home network as your Fire TV or Fire TV Stick. We've used the latest software update for the Fire TV Stick, as the old version has options in slightly different places.

1) Enable apps from unknown sources and turn on ADB

By default, the Fire TV and Fire TV Stick are set not to allow applications to be installed from outside the Amazon Store. To change this, go to Settings (the cog icon in the top-right of the interface), Device, Developer Options and toggle "Apps from Unknown Source" to On.

In the same menu, turn on ADB debugging, too. ADB (Android Debug Bridge) is the option that lets you communicate with a Fire TV over a home network, letting you remotely install an app.

2) Find your Fire TV's IP address

To communicate with your Fire TV or Fire TV Stick, you need its IP address. To get this, go to Settings, Device, About, Network. Note down the address listed under IP Address.

3) Download Kodi

Now, you can grab the latest Android installation file from the Kodi website. Click the Android icon to bring up the pop-up dialog box, then select the ARMV7A (32BIT) link; if you select the 64BIT link instead, you will not be able to install the software and you'll get an error. A .pkg file will be downloaded to your computer: this is the Android installation file, which you'll need in the next step.

4) Set up adbLink

The best way to install Kodi is to use the adbLink tool. This uses ADB to transmit the Kodi installation file that you downloaded, and then install it automatically on your Fire TV or Fire TV Stick.

Download adbLink from jocala.com, and then install it on your computer. When the installation routine has completed, run the software. Click the New button. In the new dialog box that appears, enter a Description (essentially, any name that identifies your Amazon device), then enter the IP address that you noted down in the Address box. Ignore everything else and click Save.

5) Install the package

Click the Connect button in adbLink to connect to your Fire TV or Fire TV Stick. You'll see your device listed under Connected devices. Now click Install APK, select the Kodi .pkg file that you downloaded earlier, and click Open. When adbLink asks if you want to install the file, click Yes.

At the bottom of the screen, you'll see that it says 'ADB running', and a green status bar will slowly fill up. This will take a few minutes, so be patient while the software does its job; you'll be rewarded with a message that says 'Installed'. Click OK.

6) Run Kodi

Back on your Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV Stick, go to the home page, and at the end of the Your Apps & Games section, you'll see a fresh Kodi icon. Select this and Kodi will start up. For future runs, Kodi appears in the Recent section.

And that's all you need to know to get Kodi on your Fire TV or Fire TV Stick. Stream away!

Not got a Fire TV Stick yet? Here's the cheapest place to buy one right now.

Let us know if you have any issues or other suggestions in the comments.