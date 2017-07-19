Available Late 2017 for Nintendo Switch and New 3DS

The Fire Emblem series has always featured iconic characters doing battle across vast, fantastical worlds. Unfortunately, the true scale of these skirmishes is often restricted to cut-scenes as we partake in smaller, turn-based encounters. This all changes with Fire Emblem Warriors, a sword-slashing adventure in the same vein as Hyrule Warriors. It's a charming love letter to Fire Emblem in a style you wouldn't expect.

While it seemingly makes no major changes to the formula for which Omega Force is renown, Fire Emblem Warriors is shaping up to be a blast on Nintendo Switch, despite some rocky performance issues.

During a brief 15-minute demo, I was dropped into the middle of a hectic stage alongside a variety of new and fan-favourite characters, each with their own unique abilities. Some of the notable inclusions are Chrom, Marth, Corrin and fair-haired newcomers Rowan and Lianna. All of these can be switched to with via the D-pad, making it easy to zip across the battlefield in search of a fight.

Combat itself is incredibly simple. Light and heavy attacks can be chained into combos and special moves designed to obliterate all those around you. Despite its simplicity, it remained satisfying throughout. Seamlessly switching between different heroes certainly helped, allowing me to experiment with differing move-sets until I found my favourite. I adored Corrin, using her fast-paced movement and lethal attacks to my advantage.

The Sword/Axe/Spear system from previous Fire Emblem titles has been adapted into Warriors. In a nutshell, certain weapons are more effective against specific enemies. The same applies to your heroes, meaning it’s best to approach each encounter with a sound strategy in mind. That being said, mashing away until everything dies almost always works. Still, having an additional layer of strategy is a neat bonus if you want a bigger challenge.

Throughout the demo I was asked to complete the usual array of objectives. Defeating generals and taking outposts to progress the mission until a boss shows up or cut-scene plays out. It’s a relatively predictable formula propelled by the Fire Emblem skin. With any luck, the engrossing narrative and character interaction of Intelligent Systems’ premiere franchise will also make a jump to the musou genre.

As Fire Emblem Warriors stands right now, it's lacking some of my favourite elements of the core series. Previous 3DS entries placed a commendable emphasis on characters and narrative. You could retire to the barracks after each battle to befriend alies and even blossom a romance. It was a cute, creative way of increasing investment in the world. I don't expect Warriors to offer the same depth, but I'd love to experience an original story with all my favourite characters. A hub world of sorts wouldn't go amiss, either.

It’s worth noting that Warriors will be launching simultaneously across Nintendo Switch and New 3DS systems. Nintendo told me that each version will be identical in terms of content, although you can expect some obvious graphical differences. Hopefully, performance is also consistent, since the Switch version has a very dodgy frame rate at this point in development.

First Impressions

Fire Emblem Warriors is shaping up to be a fun yet familiar action romp that brings the series’ signature battles to life. Unfortunately, it doesn’t make any significant changes to the Warriors formula beyond a few subtleties.

With any luck, the finished product will provide a consistent experience across Switch and New 3DS, successfully blending both Fire Emblem and Dynasty Warriors into one brilliant package.