Trending:
TrustedReviews has rounded up the ultimate list of festival essentials for summer 2017. If you’re heading off to Reading, Glasto, or you’ve just got a fun camping trip coming up, you can’t afford to miss out on these must-have items.
Festival season is well and truly upon us, so it’s high time you started crossing those Glastonbury essentials off that long-avoided checklist.
We’ve tested tonnes of tech – from portable speakers, sleeping bags, ebook readers and more – to make sure you won’t be bringing any untrusted tat with you on your travels.
You can also check out our sister site NME’s Glastonbury coverage below:
2 / 9
5 / 9
6 / 9
9 / 9
More information -
Trusted Reviews is part of the Time Inc. (UK) Ltd Technology Network
Get TrustedReviews' award-winning reviews and advice delivered to your inbox for free!