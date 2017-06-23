TrustedReviews has rounded up the ultimate list of festival essentials for summer 2017. If you’re heading off to Reading, Glasto, or you’ve just got a fun camping trip coming up, you can’t afford to miss out on these must-have items.

Festival season is well and truly upon us, so it’s high time you started crossing those Glastonbury essentials off that long-avoided checklist.

We’ve tested tonnes of tech – from portable speakers, sleeping bags, ebook readers and more – to make sure you won’t be bringing any untrusted tat with you on your travels.

You can also check out our sister site NME’s Glastonbury coverage below: