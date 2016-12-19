Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link review

What is the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link?

Dyson's latest fan is, as you'd expect, more than just a fan. I'll admit that the name doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, so let's break it down.

‘Pure’ is all about the air purifier. Dust, smoke and various chemical fumes aren’t good for your health, especially when they’re trapped and built up in your home. Dyson hopes to clear all of those up.

‘Hot + Cool’ is about the fan’s ability to chill or heat the room, while ‘Link’ refers to its connection to your phone. You can use an app to control the fan and see what it’s up to, like you could with the Dyson 360 Eye robot vacuum cleaner.

Put it together, and the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link is a fan that cleans as it blows and even manages to connect the internet. It’s also seriously expensive. At £500, you will have to take air cleanliness and heating really quite seriously to consider this anything other than a luxury. Then again, like every Dyson product I’ve seen, you realise how good it is once you start using it.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link – Design and Features

If you’ve ever seen a Dyson fan, you’ll know they tend to have an unusual loop on top, sitting on a chunky base. That’s the Dyson ‘bladeless’ concept, which has the turbine tucked away in the base. This makes the fan safer and easier to clean, but crucially the idea is to create a smoother airflow.

Speed settings, a timer and an oscillating mode are pretty standard, but Dyson also offers a focused/diffused mode, which lets you switch between a narrow blast of air, or a wider, gentler breeze – room cooling or personal cooling.

There is also a neat tilting mechanism, so you can use the fan on a table or on the floor. The different settings and modes work across both cooling and heating modes.

As for the purifier, Dyson claims the Pure Hot + Cool Link can remove 99.95% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.1 microns. That includes pollen, pet dander, bacteria, mould and fumes. The base of the fan has a 360-degree air intake and a glass HEPA filter with a claimed lifespan of 4300 hours.

There’s a small but handy display at the front, along with a single button. The button only handles power and wi-fi pairing duties, but at least it has a coloured ring around it that tells you whether the fan is in heating or cooling mode. For more control options, you’ll have to use the remote. The remote is great; it's easy to use and even has a magnet that attaches it to the top of the fan when you're not using it.

Everything you can do with the remote you can also do with the Dyson Link app. As it does with the Dyson 360 Eye robot vacuum cleaner, the app lets you see exactly what the fan is up to. The fan is obviously less complex than a robot vacuum, but there’s still plenty to see.

At first glance, you get basic information about the temperature, humidity and indoor air quality rating. Dig around a little and you’ll find a full remote control section, which lets you switch between heating and cooling, adjust fan speed and the type of heating or cooling you're after.

There’s a night mode, which dims the display on the fan and uses the quietest setting. You can even set a weekly schedule to turn on the fan/purifier at specific times and settings. The app also keeps a log of your air quality measurements, so you can see if your home is in a decent state or if you need to clean a bit more.

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link – Performance

The Dyson’s air stream is smooth and constant, and more effective at cooling than a regular blade-and-cage fan. I especially like the diffused setting, which lets you cool down without feeling like you’re being blown around. Then there’s fan noise – the Dyson is quiet enough that I can have effective cooling and still watch TV.

What’s really impressive is that the Dyson works just as well in heating mode as it does in cooling mode. It does take about 30 seconds to heat up, but once you’re there, the Dyson is capable of such power and volume of hot air that your room will be warm in no time. As a heater, it’s a viable alternative to the wall-mounted radiators that have to be left on.

The purifier element is the hardest to test, but thankfully (at least for the purposes of testing) I suffer from violent allergies, which makes me the perfect test subject. While I can’t verify Dyson’s claims about 99.95% of allergens and 0.1 microns, I can say confidently that I’ve found myself sneezing less. Not scientific, but certainly a big deal.

For a more objective test, I put the purifier on Automatic mode. The room was a bit dusty, and the app told me the room had a ‘moderate’ rating for air quality. The fan automatically started up, blowing until the app verified the air quality was now ‘good’. I then began cleaning, spraying various cleaning materials around, and the Dyson came to life once more.

Should I buy the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link?

There’s no getting away from the £499 price tag. That’s a lot for a fan.

Then again, it’s easily the best fan I’ve used, and the fact that it’s also an effective heater means I can use it throughout the year. Then there are my allergies, which are the bane of my life. I’m not sure I could put a price on something that makes me sneeze less, but I know that I have been pretty desperate in the peak of hayfever season.

Factor in the Dyson Link app, and its ability to control the Dyson 360 Eye robot vacuum, and you potentially have an awesome dust-busting duo. Suddenly, £499 doesn’t seem like quite a big ask.

Verdict

If air quality is important to you, you’ll want one of these.