2017 is already looking to be a bumper year for Japanese video games. With many gamers still recovering from the staggeringly brilliant back-to-back blows of both Breath of The Wild and Nier Automata, the western world now finds itself only weeks away from the release of Persona 5. Yet while these Eastern heavyweights fight for first quarter sales, many JRPG fans are waiting with bated breath for the return of the King – Dragon Quest.

After years of absence from consoles, Dragon Quest XI will be bringing the long-standing series to PS4 at long last. Yet, with Square Enix merely stating that Dragon Quest XI is coming ‘sometime in 2017’, the Japanese publisher has seen fit to capitalize on the hype and throw fans a bone.

Dragon Quest Heroes 2 is that bone. Developed by Omega Force of Dynasty Warriors fame, this latest crossover title sees the world of the JRPG franchise clash with the hack and slash genre known in Japan as ‘musou’. Ever since 2014, musou crossovers have been riding high in the gaming world, a rise first sparked by Hyrule Warriors.

Yet, while the Wii U exclusive felt like little more than a Zelda reskin for Dynasty Warriors, 2015’s Dragon Quest Heroes admirably aimed to take the genre mash-up one step further. Borrowing from the historic franchises’ RPG routes, Heroes added some much needed depth to the overly simplistic Warriors template. Incorporating full-on levelling and skill progression systems, weapon crafting, spellcasting and even a semi-coherent storyline, it was a welcome step forward from the basic hack and slash many expected.

Yet while these were all welcome additions to the genre, Omega Force has opted to put a greater focus on replicating the RPG’s defining trait for the sequel – its sense of adventure. Picking up from where the original left off, Heroes 2 amps up the peanut butter and jelly approach, dropping an element of exploration into the combat.

The main way they’ve attempted to achieve this is by letting players roam around the game world. Where the original merely saw players selecting missions from a menu in the hub, Heroes 2 generously allows players to make their own way to objectives. Letting adventurers loose on a sizeable map, this also gives them the option to stray from the beaten track – allowing heroes to discover hidden treasure and even help NPCs who have got themselves into a bit of a pickle.

Upon starting the demo I was immediately greeted by the jarring sounds of Dragon Quest’s quirky regional accents. With a tirade of Northern voices and overly proper sounding Englishmen sitting side by side, the collection of voices initially come as a bit of a shock to newcomers to the series. Feeling like a self-hating Englishman I quickly found myself longing for the cheesy American accents to which my British ears have grown accustomed. Thankfully, the game is dual audio, meaning that you can switch to Japanese audio at any time.

Unlike most games in the genre, there’s actually full blown story to Heroes 2. Hopping from cutscene to cutscene, the game introduces two heroes in training who find themselves caught amongst a full blown war as a fragile treaty between two kingdoms is hastily broken. It all seemed to provide some nice context to the slashing, but after an hour I found myself impatiently hammering the X button just to get through the incessant chatter.

Still, combat is the real draw here. While the action is largely relegated to two different attacks, Heroes spices things up by incorporating magic. Using a combination of R1 and different face buttons your warrior can conjure up beautifully animated (and often screen-filling) spells, helping you to turn the tide of battle. Like with most other games in the genre, each character has the ability to power themselves up and unleash an utterly devastating attack. Known here as a 'Coup de Grace', once your meter has been filled, you can rain down a fast-paced flurry of furious blows.

Interestingly, the game also allows you to summon monsters to your aid. With the battlefield littered with blue coins, activating each coin summons a beast, either causing them to fight by your side or transforming you briefly into the chosen monster. Defeating waves of enemies feels fun, at least initially. Thanks to a few nice twists on the combat it seems as though there’s more depth to proceedings then there actually is.

Travelling to missions feels a bit disappointing. While you have to run along an outdoor area to either participate in or reach certain missions, the degree of exploration shown during my demo wasn’t quite as expansive as I’d hoped it would be.

Unfortunately, Heroes 2 was feeling like a poorly-executed middle ground. With what I played so far lacking the depth of a true RPG or the refined combat of other recent action games, the game seems like a tough sell for anyone but devoted fans of the genre or the series.

While being able to team up with a mate makes the endless grind sound more appealing, the game’s online co-op component isn’t completely integrated into the main story. To quest with a mate, players have to call a friend to help them out with any given mission, but the chosen friend has to have already beaten said mission in order to provide assistance. Once your co-op partner’s arrived, their assistance is a one mission deal, seeing your partner going back to their business once the quest’s completed. Not being able to progress at the same rate as your mates is a bit of a shame, as it would have been a brilliant way to capture that traditional feel of being part of a JRPG party while playing a musou.

While there was definitely some enjoyment to be found during the demo, I came away feeling let down. Don't expect more depth and RPG elements from this sequel, as it's largely more of the same. Still, these are only a few hours spent slashing and casting through Heroes 2’s world, and there could well be more surprises further into the adventure. If players are looking for an action game with RPG-lite elements as opposed to a true RPG, there’s probably a lot to like here. If not, at least there’s always Dragon Quest XI.