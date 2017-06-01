Hands-on with the Spark, DJI’s smallest, most intelligent gesture-controlled drone

Drones are still considered by many a rather niche and specialist piece of technology. The thought of flying an expensive gadget can be rather intimidating, after all. With the Spark, DJI is, in its words, “democratising the market and simplifying complex technology”.

That all sounds well and good, but what does it actually mean? Well, that translates to lots of added intelligence to make flying a much less daunting process for those less familiar with drone flying, and also to make capturing photos and video much simpler.

But DJI doesn’t want you to call this a “selfie drone”, because that does a disservice to its capabilities, which go far beyond being a simple selfie snapper in the vein of the much cheaper AirSelfie phone case.

While the Spark won’t fit in your pocket as will the AirSelfie, it's DJI’s smallest drone and its main body does indeed fit in the palm of your hand. This is important, since the Spark can happily quick-launch from your palm, making take-off much easier.

For simpler setup, the Spark can be controlled directly from your smartphone through a Wi-Fi direct connection that has a 100m range. Using the DJI Go, you can use virtual on-screen control sticks for maneuvering as well as initiating the Spark’s many predefined quick-shot movements.

These include motions such as ‘rocket’, which has the drone ascend vertically while shooting downwards; ‘circle’, which pans around a target; and ‘helix’, which is the most cinematic and incorporates a wider range of movements around a target that you define in the app. These all make it incredibly easy to take dramatic shots without needing any advanced drone piloting skills.

Quicker still, however, is using the Spark’s gesture recognition. Just launch it from your palm and it will hover in front. Then, with your face in view of the camera, hold an open palm in front of the lens. Green lights on the Spark will then tell you it has a lock and is then under your command.

The Spark will thereafter follow your palm movements, so you can make it pan left and right, or up and down, lining it up for that perfect shot. Then, when you’re ready for a photo, give it a wave and the Spark will add some distance from you but remain locked onto you as a target. Walk around and the Spark will then follow you.

When you’re ready to take a shot, you make a frame gesture with your hands and a three-second timer will initiate, which leaves you with enough time to strike a pose. Then, when you want the drone to come back, just make a 'Y' shape with your arms and it will descend and hover in front of you. To make it land, the camera needs to 'see' your face as a safety precaution, but then a simple palm underneath will cause it to safely perch in your hand.

It all feels a bit Star Wars, but when it works it’s fantastic and really makes getting a quick, impromptu shot incredibly easy. This will be fantastic for getting group shots rather than trying to squeeze everyone in or contort your arm with a selfie stick.

Here's an example of the gesture recognition working almost perfectly.

However, the pre-production units we tried would occasionally struggle to lock onto a palm, especially if the target was backlit by the sun. Hopefully the object recognition can be improved, since it struggled on a few occasions.

There are other photography modes available, too, such as Pano mode, which stitches together nine images into a panoramic shot. These can be taken either horizontally or vertically, depending on what you want to get in the frame.

Then there’s Shallow Focus, which is great for portraits. Like many smartphone’s portrait mode, this simulates the background blur ‘bokeh’ effect by tilting the camera up and down to detect the parallax, and then the effect is applied through software.

Internally, there are all the sensors you'd expect of an advanced drone. These include both GPS and GLONASS sensors, meaning the Spark can communicate with up to 24 satellites at the same time for precise positioning. There’s a 3D infrared sensing camera on the front for object avoidance.

There’s no object detection on the rear or sides, which became an issue when someone initiated a Helix movement and the Spark flew straight into a tree.

DJI’s vision positioning system is incorporated on the underside, which includes a downward-facing camera and IR sensor, which enables it to hover indoors even when there’s no GPS or GLONASS available.

Like the Mavic Pro, the Spark will also record a video using the downward-facing camera, which it then references when you use the return-to-base landing option for a more precise landing.

As for the camera, there’s a 1/2.3in sensor that captures 12-megapixel still images and 1080p video at 30fps. The lens is only 2-axis stabilised, rather than the 3-axis of the Mavic Pro. The third axis is stabilised digitally. Unfortunately, I didn’t get any of the images or footage from the test flights, so I can’t say how it stacks up against its more expensive sibling in the image fidelity department.

DJI is promising up to 16 minutes of flight time, which is under best-case-scenario flight. You can either use a charging cradle or the Micro USB charging port directly on the drone. This means you could carry a portable battery bank to help top up its charge levels while out on the road.

The optional ‘Sport’ mode will undoubtedly decrease battery life considerably, but that does unlock a top speed of 50km/h. At such speeds, you'd be wise to consider the optional remote controller as the virtual sticks aren’t ideal for precision flight. Using a tablet or smartphone in bright outdoor lighting can also be a recipe for disaster. The remote control bumps up the control range to 2km.

The Spark is also compatible with DJI’s Goggles accessory if you want a first-person view for a more immersive experience.

First Impressions

If DJI can iron out a few of the kinks around the object detection for gesture control, the DJI Spark could be the perfect first advanced drone for those looking to start out. Flying it as simple and intuitive as DJI's more expensive drones, and the photo and video modes have plenty of potential. We'd need to see the resulting captures to judge the performance of the camera, though.

But the Spark is potentially priced a little high for some at £519 for just the drone itself, even if it is around half the price of the more feature-packed Mavic Pro. Arguably, you'd probably want to stretch for the Fly More combo pack (£700), which includes useful extra accessories including the remote control, charging cradle, case, spare propellers and propeller guards to get the most out of it.

The DJI Spark is available in a choice of red, green, blue, yellow and white colours, and will begin shipping mid-June.

What do you think of the Spark? Let us know in the comments below.