Dirt 4 preview, release date, trailer gameplay and everything you need to know

Dirt 4 is the long-awaited next entry in Codemasters' critically acclaimed Dirt series. After Dirt Rally proved an incredibly successful Early Access project, the developer decided to adopt a type of race sim in its mainline series, although this one will look to incorporate more casual players, too.

While Dirt Rally was most definitely catering for a hardcore racing audience, Dirt 4 takes a softer approach by including difficulty settings and tutorials to help encourage others to pick it up and learn the tricks of the rally trade.

Dirt 4 Release Date – When can I play it?

Dirt 4 launches on June 9, 2017 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Codemasters has confirmed the game will include PS4 Pro support but is remaining tight-lipped on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift or HTC Vive support. PSVR support is coming to Dirt Rally soon, so hopefully the team brings the feature across to 4.

Dirt 4 Tracks – Where can I race?

Dirt 4 features five rally locations: Spain, Michigan, Wales, Sweden and Australia.

As the official racing game of the FIA World Rallycross Championship, you’ll also get to race across all the tracks seen in the race calendar, including Montalegre, Lohéac Bretagne, Hell, Holjes, and Lydden Hill.

Dirt 4 Trailer – How does it look?

Codemasters hasn’t shown much of the game in its debut trailer, but luckily I’ve had the chance to play it, so can tell you more in the preview below, but here’s the first look at the game:

Dirt 4 hands-on preview

Dirt Rally’s success revealed an audience desperate for a truly realistic rally sim. The unflinching difficulty and realistic representation of what it’s like to fly these cars through the world’s muddied woods at incredible speeds was well-received. With that, the team has brought forward the long-awaited Dirt 4 with the hope of bringing in a casual audience intimidated by Rally’s steep learning curve. Spending a little time with the game, I certainly felt a much warmer embrace as a novice driver, and it only made me want to get better.

I love racing games, although my passion is limited to controller-friendly titles such as Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo. But rally driving has always proved a bridge too far. I thought the Scandinavian flick was a hairstyle and my co-driver’s constant yelling of incomprehensible numbers often gave me a panic attack. Also the frequent screams of “Don’t cut!” only reaffirmed my belief that the Scandinavian flick is definitely a stylish do.

I bought Dirt Rally when it first launched in Steam Early Access, and as much as I enjoyed the core mechanics, I quickly stopped playing out of sheer frustration. My stage times were not improving and only about 40% of the car ever made it to the finish line. I also soon realised how much of a crutch the rewind button of other racing titles had become, and its absence in Rally meant I often restarted entire courses 20 minutes into races, and rarely met the chequered flag.

Dirt 4 immediately feels more accommodating to my shortcomings, with multiple difficulty settings to fine-tune the experience. For handling we have “normal” and “simulation” setups. Normal is subtitled "I'm here for fun", so one can only presume Simulation is for those less keen on enjoyment. There are also four difficulty setups, which adjust the number of restarts, driver assists and AI driver difficulty in the game too. Choosing the "gamer" setting (basically one above easy), I immediately feel more capable of handling the race.

On the road, I was able to correct errors when I felt the car kicking out, or if I was going too fast into a corner, confident of slowing down before chaos ensued. However there were of course times when the road got the better of me, and I sent the motor flying down a hill and onto the scrapheap, but it was nice to know I was able to race rather than pootle around the circuit. It also helps that the fences lining the track are generously strong, acting more like barriers at a bowling alley and trying their best to keep me on the road, but they can only tolerate my over-acceleration for so long before giving way.

In Dirt Rally, much like other more hardcore sims, I often struggle to find the “Goldilocks” difficulty setting, stuck between two extremes: too easy and too hard. This is mainly because games don’t explain why the car isn’t doing as I want it to, I don't know how to improve lap times any more. Thankfully, Dirt 4 includes a full race academy to teach players to become better drivers. I’m hoping this will be a means of allowing more amateur players like myself climb the ranks and gradually scale the difficulty. It also helps the difficulty settings avoid feeling patronising, and rather than being like a dad going half-speed against their child in a foot race, is instead teaching players how to be as good as the best.

Jumping into Freeplay (Rally and Land Rush were the only playable race types at preview), I get to try out the big new feature in Dirt 4 – Your Stage – which allows players to create their very own custom racetracks based on length and complexity. I simply selected how long and tricky I want the stage to be using two sliders and the game generates a track. It’s a very simple mechanic, but can produce “millions” of courses, according to Codies. However there aren’t options to fine-tune the courses the game spits out. I wish I was able to adjust the angle or incline of corners, the frequency of hairpins and the severity of cliffsides, or perhaps even design the track from scratch myself with different track modules. A game with a very similar mechanic – The Golf Club – has much more robust customisation tools, and hopefully Codemasters can offer similar depth in Dirt 4.

The variety of tracks is complimented by the amount of content on offer elsewhere. There’s plenty of real-world tracks in the game, a fully fledged career mode, Rally, Rally Cross, Historic Rally and the return of Land Rush (which is excellent, Destrcution-Derby-esque fun) to play. Dirt 4 feels very much like a Dirt Rally sequel in all but name, a sort of “Dirt Rally for Dummies”.

A big downside, however, is the game’s visuals. I’m playing a pre-alpha build of the game, so the experience is by no means conclusive, but much like Dirt Rally the whole look of the game is pretty bland and vacant. Trees look like they’ve been cut from cardboard, and Codemasters' notorious issue of weird-looking human characters persists, too. While focusing on the road ahead it’s not as prominent an issue, but any time not spent racing I noticed what an ugly duckling the game currently is.

First Impressions

Does Dirt 4 offer enough to justify the hardcore fans returning for another run around its tracks? I don’t know. It feels very much like a big blowout content expansion for Dirt Rally, with more modes, more tracks and more cars. It’s a shame the visuals haven’t had a much-needed improvement too, as they’re lagging behind other racing games, which often tend to be some of the best-looking titles on any given platform.

As a novice rally driver, though, I really warmed to Dirt 4’s accommodation of my skill level the more I played it. It feels like there’s challenge and fun to be found here for players of all skill levels. If the tutorial mode is deep enough that I can learn pendulum turns, Scandinavian flicks and what the hell my co-driver is talking about, then it’d certainly make me want to put in the time and get better.

With the inclusion of simply a sheer amount of “stuff” to do, I know I’m looking forward to playing Dirt 4 again. I just hope I get better at it, and fast.